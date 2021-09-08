Dani Johnston

Dani Johnston, age 30, of Missoula, passed away on September 2, 2021. She was born on June 28, 1991, in Missoula to Bruce David and Lori Justine McCurdy Winter.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful person who loved the outdoors. Succulents and sunflowers were her favorites as they were just like her, bright, full of life and strong. She loved her family and friends and had a beautiful soul. She was attending University of Montana to become a counselor to help teenagers and children.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herbert McCurdy and Carol Davis; an uncle, Christopher Strusz; and a cousin, Daniel Marks.

Survivors include her two daughters, Aven and Evalyn Johnston; her parents, Bruce and Lori Winter; sister, Samantha (Travis) Oliver; two brothers, David (Kim) Winter and Matthew (Serita) Winter; paternal grandparents, Lester and Dee Winter; three uncles Duane Winter, and David and Michael McCurdy; two aunts, Donna Kay (Ron) Steinkraus, and Shawndra Strusz; a cousin, Kortni Roy; and her many loving friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Garden City Funeral Home with Pastor David Johnson officiating. A potluck reception will start at 5:00 p.m., on Saturday at Busy Bee's Child Care at 2422 Spurgin Road. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.