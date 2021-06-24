Delbert Dale Schmelebeck

Delbert Dale Schmelebeck, age 83, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, peacefully at home. He was born on November 3, 1937, in Missoula to Pete and Hilda Schmelebeck.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and served on the USS Canberra Missile Cruiser.

Del was owner of Schmelebeck Builders for over 40 years. He constructed hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in Missoula, Polson, Idaho, and Las Vegas. "Quality Is Your Only Bargain" was the underlying principle that Del approached each job. A core part of his business was repeat customers, which gives a testimony to how he treated each customer with fairness and honesty.

Del took great joy being active in several community organizations that included: lifetime member of the Missoula Elks Lodge; past member of Missoula Jaycees where he was inducted into the Jaycees International Foundation; Former President and Regional Director of Missoula Southside Lions Club; Past board member of the Ponderosa Council of Missoula Camp Fire Girls; Past President and member of Opportunity Resources formerly called Opportunity Workshop; Former Instructor at University of Montana's College of Technology where he taught Construction Basics I and II.

He took great pleasure in enjoying time with his family and friends. Navy ship reunions were always a favorite activity of recent years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Iola "Betty" Weisser; and a sister, Betty Burnham.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Yvonne Schmelebeck of the home; four children, Carmen (David Higham Stacey Schmelebeck, Russell (LeeAnn). Schmelebeck; and Wenda (Chip Harris) Schmelebeck; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Levi) Bishop, Leslie Higham, Elizabeth Kennedy, Stacey (Hannah Mayeda) Schmelebeck Jr., Tristan Schmelebeck, Payden Schmelebeck, Aiden Harris and Connor Harris; two great-grandchildren, Kai'ili Schmelebeck and Delaney Bishop; a brother-in-law, Monte Weisser; Rod Morgan and his family: Jeanie, Josh, Brendan, and Katie; Barbara "Bobbie" Marshall and her family: Sam. Brittani, Michael, Samantha, Sean, Jacob, and David; Lon Morgan and his family: Tess, Matt, Moriah, Bridger, Cassidy; Kari and Jay Pollock; five siblings, Ervin Schmelebeck, Louie (Shay) Schmelebeck, Larry (Anna) Schmelebeck, Gertrude "Tootie" (Tom) McCabe, and Karen (Marvin) Stenerson; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A graveside service with full military honors will be at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00 a.m., on Friday at Garden City Funeral Home.

