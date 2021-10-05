Jacob Patrick Gentri

Jacob Patrick Gentri was born March 19, 1989, to Joseph Gentri and Monica Kelleher, in Missoula, Montana at Community Medical Center. He passed away on September 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington from multi-system organ failure related to his PTSD. He was 32 years old. While Missoula, Montana was his hometown, he made a home for himself in Moses Lake, Washington where he lived with his 9-year-old son Gavin Gentri.

Jacob brought a lightness into the world the day he was born. From there, every single person he encountered could not help but absorb a little bit of that light. Jacob attended elementary, middle, and high school in Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High in 2007. He participated in football all four years. Along the way, Jacob made friends that would become more like family. He had a way of bringing positivity and laughter into the lives of all he knew. To know him, was to love him. The friendships that he made would follow him throughout the course of his life. He was the type of person to be incredibly loyal to those that he cared for.

Following high school, at 18 years old, Jake enlisted in the Army. After completing boot camp in Missouri, he was assigned to the 1-25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team based at Fort Wainwright Alaska. He was deployed to Iraq and served with honor and distinction. Those who served beside him have said that he was a constant source of levity in the darkest of moments. While going through unimaginably difficult times, he had a way of bringing humor and playfulness into the world. His fellow soldiers testify to the never-ending encouragement, comfort and support he provided. While he himself would deny this due to his genuinely humble personality, he was a true American hero. Along with the positivity he provided his brothers in arms, one cannot deny the courage and resilience that he demonstrated every day while dealing with the trauma endured during deployment and its aftermath following his return to the States. Jake was a fighter then and continued to be on his very last day on this earth.

Upon leaving the military, Jacob was blessed with the birth of his son Gavin in 2012. The second that little boy was born, he became Jacobs' entire world. It can be said for many fathers that they would do anything for their child, but Jacob embodied the true meaning of being a caretaker. Above all else, Jacob was a fierce protector of all who he cared for- especially his son. While remaining a strong parental figure, he had the special ability to treat his son with respect and use every moment as a teaching opportunity. Jacob has instilled in his son the very qualities that were so special in himself: kindness, generosity, liveliness, and genuine compassion. While Jacob leaves behind young Gavin, he certainly provided him with the tools necessary to build a strong, resilient, and positive character. Jacob surrounded himself with great family and friends- gifting Gavin a community of people who will always love and look after him.

Jacob was a blessing to all of us who were fortunate to have him in our lives. Some of those who survive him are: Joe and Lisa Gentri, Nikki and Darren Rowe, Monica Kelleher, Gavin Gentri, Tyson Gentri, Alyssa Gentri, Tyler Motland, Maci Muhammad, Michon La Rue, Judy Gilman and Ashley and Dave Evans.

Thank you, Jacob, for teaching us how to be brave, genuine and accepting. We will see you again.

Details of Jacobs' Celebration of Life are to be announced on a later date- tentative for Spring 2022. Jacob will be buried in Missoula, Montana at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. An account has been established by Joe and Lisa for the Benefit of Gavin Gentri at Stockman's Bank. Donations can be made at any branch location or at www.Gofundme.com under Jake's Memorial Fund for Joseph Gentri. Donations can also be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Honor of Jake Gentri.