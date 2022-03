Jeffrey Elder Hughes

Missoula ~ Jeffrey Elder Hughes, 72, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

There will be a public viewing Friday April 1, 2022 at Garden City Funeral Home from 11:00 – 1:00. 1705 W. Broadway St. Missoula MT. 59808