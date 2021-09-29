Lily N. Robbin-Moen

Mom passed away September 10, 2021 at 100 years of age from natural causes. She is absent from her body, but present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 5:8).

Lily was born on September 25, 1920 on the farm in South Paris, Maine to August & Selma Niskanen. After high school, mom worked for the Office of Censorship, in Washington, DC. She was transferred to the War Department School of Cryptography. Mom moved to Miami, FL and was employed with the Air Transport Command (AAF) as a civilian cryptographer. She also worked for the Kiplinger News Agency in Washington, DC before marrying John G. Robbin on April 21, 1946, whom she met while in Miami.

Dad brought mom to Montana where they made their home in Kalispell. In 1957, they moved to Missoula with their two children Rondi and Peter.

After dad's tragic passing in a duck hunting accident, December 1966, mom continued working at Missoula General Hospital, took up skiing with her kids, joined a group of fun loving, adventurous women "The Hippy Moms" and spent every moment she could with her family.

In August 2002, mom married George "Mike" Moen who preceded her in death.

Mom is survived by her children Rondi Hayward (Bill), Peter Robbin (Linda).

Grandchildren: Land Hayward (Sara), Sean Hayward, Erik Hayward (Tanna), Kelsey Van Leeuwen (Brett), Whitney Lorance (Gary), Emily Cohen (Leo).

Great Grandchildren: Aurora Hayward (Land), Paiyslee & Bentley Hayward (Sean), Jacob & Jonas Hayward (Erik), Emree, Finley & Owen Van Leeuwen (Kelsey), Harper, Tenley & Rhett Lorance (Whitney).

Brother Ed, sisters Ruth and Evelyn, sister in law Elaine Robbin.

Lily was preceded in death by her husband John, sisters Aino, Viola, Edie, brother in law James Robbin.

A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.