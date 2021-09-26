Menu
Martin James Modlin

Martin James Modlin went to be with Mother Earth on August 15th. He is survived by the love of his life and the person he took care of for 13 plus years, Marie Westfall. Martin is now with his two favorite dogs, survived by his step-brother Damian, step mother, Ruth and distinguished acquaintances; Albertsons on S. Russell, especially Becky, John Clark, Randy Smith, Brian Lee and Chris Wolfe. Martin will be remembered for his unique sense of humor. He was a true kind heart. Someone was able to receive his eyes, too.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 26, 2021.
Martin was the first neighbor to greet us when we moved next door over 2 years ago. Since that day we always felt like he was looking out for us. I miss seeing him on his early morning walks, and hope that his eyes bring someone the beauty of this world.
October 4, 2021
Martin was a neighbor for many years and a good friend ...he will be missed...glad to hear his eyes will see again on this earth
October 1, 2021
Martin was a good neighbor. He really enjoyed his life and had a great smile.
September 27, 2021
