Martin James Modlin

Martin James Modlin went to be with Mother Earth on August 15th. He is survived by the love of his life and the person he took care of for 13 plus years, Marie Westfall. Martin is now with his two favorite dogs, survived by his step-brother Damian, step mother, Ruth and distinguished acquaintances; Albertsons on S. Russell, especially Becky, John Clark, Randy Smith, Brian Lee and Chris Wolfe. Martin will be remembered for his unique sense of humor. He was a true kind heart. Someone was able to receive his eyes, too.