Patsy Darlene Plaggemeyer

Patsy Plaggemeyer, 82, of Missoula passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home. A service will be held on January 15, 2022 at 10:30am Christian Life Center, Missoula.

Patsy Darlene Plaggemeyer, daughter of Jacob and Doris (Riphenburg) Lutke, was born February 10, 1939 in Fairfield, Montana. She attended school in the Fairfield area before she was married to Tom Plaggemeyer in 1956. They had 3 daughters: Debby, Kathy, and Tamara. She later married Collin Bangs and enjoyed an adventurous 25 years.

Patsy was a well-known realtor at Lambros Real Estate for 43 years, achieving many Top Salesperson awards (over 25 years). She also became a USA Cycling National Champion at the age of 54. Patsy's home church was Christian Life Center in Missoula. Patsy loved the outdoors, biking, hiking and cross-country skiing, but most of all, Patsy lived for her family and cherished every member. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Collin Bangs; daughters, Debby Williams; Kathy (Mark) Biebighauser; Tamara (Brian) Bessette; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosella Wahl; Eva Huyser; Y'Onne McManus; sons-in-law, Sam Audrain; Derrill Williams; nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Doris; Tom Plaggemeyer; son-in-law, David Hampson.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsy was a shining light in this world. We are sending hugs to her family.
David Brookand Barbara Gamrath
January 15, 2022
Patsy was so full of life it's difficult to grasp that she is gone. We will miss her joyous enthusiasm, boundless energy, upbeat attitude and infectious laugh. She made this world a better place and we are so grateful to have known her for many years. Ride on, Patsy!
Grant and Dianne Thrailkll
Friend
January 14, 2022
The Thrailkill Family
January 14, 2022
Patsy I respected, she was a woman that I admired for her tenacity. I will cherish memories of her well lived life.
Janel Woodworth
Friend
January 1, 2022
Patsy was awesome. I met her through her real estate business, but found her to be more than a realtor. She was great at her job, but more importantly, she was always very kind to me and my family and genuinely cared about people. She will be missed.
shawn p sheridan
December 20, 2021
Patsy was a shining example of kindness, hard work and determination. She was motivated by a heart to provide, to lead by example while exuding grace. Her family is so blessed to have had her in their lives. A life well lived and well loved. Thank you Patsy you were a positive light for me.
Ana Greer
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Patsy will be in the hearts of everyone she met. What a wonderful person!
JIm Hollenback
Work
December 19, 2021
