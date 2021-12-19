Patsy Darlene Plaggemeyer

Patsy Plaggemeyer, 82, of Missoula passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home. A service will be held on January 15, 2022 at 10:30am Christian Life Center, Missoula.

Patsy Darlene Plaggemeyer, daughter of Jacob and Doris (Riphenburg) Lutke, was born February 10, 1939 in Fairfield, Montana. She attended school in the Fairfield area before she was married to Tom Plaggemeyer in 1956. They had 3 daughters: Debby, Kathy, and Tamara. She later married Collin Bangs and enjoyed an adventurous 25 years.

Patsy was a well-known realtor at Lambros Real Estate for 43 years, achieving many Top Salesperson awards (over 25 years). She also became a USA Cycling National Champion at the age of 54. Patsy's home church was Christian Life Center in Missoula. Patsy loved the outdoors, biking, hiking and cross-country skiing, but most of all, Patsy lived for her family and cherished every member. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Collin Bangs; daughters, Debby Williams; Kathy (Mark) Biebighauser; Tamara (Brian) Bessette; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosella Wahl; Eva Huyser; Y'Onne McManus; sons-in-law, Sam Audrain; Derrill Williams; nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Doris; Tom Plaggemeyer; son-in-law, David Hampson.