Brandon Wayne Nelms
July 13, 1973 - December 26, 2021
Brandon Wayne Nelms, 48, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
He was born July 13, 1973, in Birmingham, Ala., to Betty Jean Vandergrift Nelms and the late Larry Wayne Nelms. He was a great dad, husband and fully dedicated to his family. He had a kind soul and a loving heart. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to the beach. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Emily Nelms; children, Lucas and Sam Nelms; and sisters, Regina Lackey, Debra Smith (Dan) and Tammy Mullins (Tony).
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m., in the Cavin-Cook Chapel, with the Rev. John Miles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keep Pounding Fund, www.fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/give/254729/#!/donation/checkout
