Aaron Joseph HymanDecember 28, 1996 - October 7, 2020Mr. Aaron Joseph Hyman, 23, of Sawmills, passed away Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.Aaron was born Dec. 28, 1996, in Burke County, a son of Francis C. Hyman IV and Tara Louise Feldman Hyman of Vale. He was employed with Strickland Brothers Automotive Care Center.Surviving in addition to his parents are his companion, Amanda Collins and their child, Aaron Joseph II; stepchildren, Sheldon, Raelynn, and Tobias; his sisters, Anna Marie March of Valdese, Katelynn Renea Berryhill and husband, Samuel, of Vale; grandparents, Robert Feldman of Morganton and Annie Lederman of Beltsville, Md.; and nephews, Keven, Malikah, Jackson, Colton and Franklin.A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Shawn Berryhill officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.