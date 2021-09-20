David "Yogi" DulaNovember 30, 1968 -September 16, 2021David "Yogi" Dula, 52, of Morganton, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.He was born Nov. 30, 1968, in Caldwell County, to Sara Dula McElrath and the late John C. Dixon.He was a member of Dula Town Presbyterian Church. He was employed by MDI in Hickory and also worked with the City of Hickory in the Maintenance Department. David was actively involved with the Toys for Tots program. He loved football and was loved by everyone.In addition to his mother, Sara, he is survived by his father, Ivan Ray McElrath; daughter, Ashley Dula; fiancée, Candice Eskridge; aunt, Victoria Jones; uncle, Lawrence Jones; sister, Kimberly Logan; and nephew, Quentin McElrath.The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Bishop Rocky Dula officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home