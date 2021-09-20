Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David "Yogi" Dula
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
David "Yogi" Dula

November 30, 1968 -

September 16, 2021

David "Yogi" Dula, 52, of Morganton, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

He was born Nov. 30, 1968, in Caldwell County, to Sara Dula McElrath and the late John C. Dixon.

He was a member of Dula Town Presbyterian Church. He was employed by MDI in Hickory and also worked with the City of Hickory in the Maintenance Department. David was actively involved with the Toys for Tots program. He loved football and was loved by everyone.

In addition to his mother, Sara, he is survived by his father, Ivan Ray McElrath; daughter, Ashley Dula; fiancée, Candice Eskridge; aunt, Victoria Jones; uncle, Lawrence Jones; sister, Kimberly Logan; and nephew, Quentin McElrath.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Bishop Rocky Dula officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sara and Ray, so sorry for your loss. Although I haven´t seen Yogi in years, I have so many memories of him and our times together being in a brotherly relationship. See you on the other side my friend.
Don Thomas, JR
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sara and Ray, so sorry for your loss. Although I haven´t seen Yogi in years, I have fond memories of him. He was always polite and courteous and respectful. He will be missed. Donald Carroll
Don Carroll
September 21, 2021
You will be missed!
Mike & Tina Artis
Friend
September 20, 2021
I Love You Morris And I Will Miss Yogi So Much. I Have Such Heart Felt And Sincere Condolences For You And Will Always Be Here For You.
Sandra (Kakie) Bristol
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results