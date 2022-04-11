David Murph LeonardOctober 22, 1951 - April 9, 2022Mr. David Murph Leonard, 70, of Morganton, passed away suddenly at his residence Saturday, April 9, 2022.David was born Oct. 22, 1951, in Burke County, to Stewart Leonard and Helen Simpson Leonard.He broke records in high school as a member of the track team. David was a proud Marine, having served his country in Vietnam. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman, but, most of all, he was a proud father of two sons.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Lindsey Leonard.Those left to cherish David's memory include his sons, Jake and Corey Leonard; granddaughter, Raven; brothers, Michael and Nancy Leonard, Greg and Gina Leonard, Scott and Holly Leonard, and Mark and Vickie Leonard; his twin sister, Debbie Seagers Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews.Everybody who knew Murph said he was the toughest man they ever knew.Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.