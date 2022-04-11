Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Murph Leonard
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
David Murph Leonard

October 22, 1951 - April 9, 2022

Mr. David Murph Leonard, 70, of Morganton, passed away suddenly at his residence Saturday, April 9, 2022.

David was born Oct. 22, 1951, in Burke County, to Stewart Leonard and Helen Simpson Leonard.

He broke records in high school as a member of the track team. David was a proud Marine, having served his country in Vietnam. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman, but, most of all, he was a proud father of two sons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Lindsey Leonard.

Those left to cherish David's memory include his sons, Jake and Corey Leonard; granddaughter, Raven; brothers, Michael and Nancy Leonard, Greg and Gina Leonard, Scott and Holly Leonard, and Mark and Vickie Leonard; his twin sister, Debbie Seagers Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Everybody who knew Murph said he was the toughest man they ever knew.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.