Gregory J. "Greg" Jones
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Gregory "Greg" J. Jones

February 25, 1965 - September 26, 2021

Mr. Gregory "Greg" J. Jones, 56, of Valdese, passed away Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, at Catawba Memorial Medical Center, after a brief period of declining health.

Mr. Jones was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Burke County, a son of the late Billie and Tomiko Kinoshita Jones. Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that he came in contact with. He was employed for a number of years as an Electrical Supervisor with Broughton Hospital and was the proud owner and operator of Lakeview Electric Co.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Benfield Jones of the home; children, Chris Jones of Connelly Springs and Lauren Jones and fiancé, Daniel Trivette, of Hickory; brother, Jeff Jones of Morganton; sisters, Janice Fox and husband, Tim, of Raleigh and Brandy Sigmon and husband, Eric, of Valdese; his grandchildren, Lydia Jones, Elijah Trivette, Carly Trivette; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Gregory Jones will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese. Interment in the Burke Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
24 Entries
We are saddened by the loss of our friend and coworker. Our prayers are with Jennifer, Chris, and Lauren.
Bruce Elder
Coworker
September 27, 2021
May God comfort you in this difficult time. You and your Family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Pitman
Friend
September 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was such a great guy. The last time I saw him was early August in Lowes and we were goofing off in the plumbing section because I had a busted water line and nobody there could help me. He was acting like he ran the store and just being his silly self. He will be greatly missed. He truly was a sweet and caring person! RIP Greg - Fly high my friend!
Shay Lewis
Coworker
September 27, 2021
Greg was a very nice co-worker. Greg always smiled and would help anyone here that needed it. My heart and prayers goes out to his wife/kids, family and friends that knew and loved him. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Kristy Lacy-P
Kristy Lacy-Pitz
Coworker
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that Greg has passed away the family is in our thoughts and prayers
Scott Cooper
Coworker
September 27, 2021
Greg, you were always the first to lend a hand and always quick with a smile. I was privileged to count you as my friend. We'll miss you buddy and I'll see you "up yonder" real soon.
Gary Pritchard
Friend
September 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. I worked with Greg for many years and he always had a smile on his face and a friendly greeting anytime you seen him. What a great loss we will all have without him. Praying God's peace and comfort to surround you all now and in the days to come.
Renee Sprouse
Coworker
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of cousin Greg's untimely death. Peace, Comfort and Love to all the family.
Gary Jones
Family
September 30, 2021
Greg "Jonesy" Jones was such an exceptional person, a "Class Act" human being.
I along with many will miss his friendship and conversations over the years that usually always ended in humor and a smile. He had a unique way to make others around him feel better regardless of their situation. Anyone who knew Greg were better people for their paths crossing. Prayers go out this day and the days ahead for his wife, family and friends. A hard working man with a big heart. I take comfort in knowing I will see him again.
Trent Ramsey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Greg will be missed. Our prayers are with Jennifer and the family.
Bruce Elder
Coworker
September 29, 2021
Jeff, so sorry to hear this news. He was a great guy!
Clint Bernard
Friend
September 29, 2021
Chris, sorry to find out about your farther. My condolences to you and your family and will be praying for you.
RP Owens
September 29, 2021
Jeff and family so sorry to hear about the passing of Greg. The family will be in our thoughts and prayers. We went to school with Jeff and Greg.
Bucky Barus and Roxane Barus Stilwell
September 29, 2021
Jennifer, I am so sorry to hear about Greg. You and the family will be in my prayers. I won't be able to come to the funeral due to my cancer, but know I love you!
Belinda Bowman
Friend
September 28, 2021
Jennifer & Family,
Sending my deepest sympathy and caring wishes to you and your family. Wishing you courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your heart forever. Greg will be fondly remembered.
Susan Gordon
Friend
September 28, 2021
Greg Jones "Jonesy" was like a brother to everyone he met. Always the first to help anyone in need. Always smiling. Always trying to make everyone around him happy. He enriched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He was an extraordinary man. A loving husband, father and grandfather, a wonderful son, a true and loyal friend. His infectious smile and personality brought joy to all those around him. He taught us there is always something to smile about every day.
We will always LOVE Jonesy and will never forget him as long as we are on this earth. If we could all be a little more like him the world would be a happier place.
Thank You Lord for the time we had with our brother. May God Bless his Family and give them comfort as we mourn the loss of such a fine man.
Tim Street
Friend
September 28, 2021
Jennifer, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Hold your cherished memories close to your heart. With sincere sympathy. Lib
Lib Allman
September 28, 2021
Jeff and family -- We are so sorry to learn of another loss in your family. Ruth and Tom
Ruth and Tom Mennitt
Other
September 28, 2021
Jennifer and family we are devastated to hear of Greg's passing. He was always there to help you when you needed his electrical service no matter what his schedule. We will remember the gentle and humble way he had and will miss his friendship. We wish you love and support during this difficult time. It makes us smile to think his mom was waiting there for him as he arrived.
Tracy and Scott Franklin
Friend
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss if you need anything Chris we are just over the rode.Praying for the. FamilyuRuty
Gladys Brittain
Family Friend
September 28, 2021
Was I good guy spoke everytime you passed in in the hallway with a friendly face will be missed around Broughton
Belinda Harshaw
September 27, 2021
Paul Bush
Coworker
September 27, 2021
RIP Greg...one of the good ones.
Jeff Eller
Classmate
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the family...truly a sad times.
Jeff Eller
Classmate
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results