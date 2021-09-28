Gregory "Greg" J. Jones
February 25, 1965 - September 26, 2021
Mr. Gregory "Greg" J. Jones, 56, of Valdese, passed away Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, at Catawba Memorial Medical Center, after a brief period of declining health.
Mr. Jones was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Burke County, a son of the late Billie and Tomiko Kinoshita Jones. Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that he came in contact with. He was employed for a number of years as an Electrical Supervisor with Broughton Hospital and was the proud owner and operator of Lakeview Electric Co.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Benfield Jones of the home; children, Chris Jones of Connelly Springs and Lauren Jones and fiancé, Daniel Trivette, of Hickory; brother, Jeff Jones of Morganton; sisters, Janice Fox and husband, Tim, of Raleigh and Brandy Sigmon and husband, Eric, of Valdese; his grandchildren, Lydia Jones, Elijah Trivette, Carly Trivette; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Gregory Jones will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese. Interment in the Burke Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.