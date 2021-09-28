Greg Jones "Jonesy" was like a brother to everyone he met. Always the first to help anyone in need. Always smiling. Always trying to make everyone around him happy. He enriched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He was an extraordinary man. A loving husband, father and grandfather, a wonderful son, a true and loyal friend. His infectious smile and personality brought joy to all those around him. He taught us there is always something to smile about every day.

We will always LOVE Jonesy and will never forget him as long as we are on this earth. If we could all be a little more like him the world would be a happier place.

Thank You Lord for the time we had with our brother. May God Bless his Family and give them comfort as we mourn the loss of such a fine man.

Tim Street Friend September 28, 2021