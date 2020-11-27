Larry Steven Foster
August 18, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Mr. Larry Steven Foster, 70, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.
Steve was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Burke County, to Larry Foster and the late Marilyn Turner Foster. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Foster.
He served in the N.C. National Guard, and worked for Burke County Emergency Management for 21 years. He later continued his career working in NASAR.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Toney Foster of the home; and two brothers, Allen Foster of Morganton, and Chris Foster and wife, Belinda, of Morganton. Also surviving are four nieces and two nephews.
A drive-thru visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Gibb's Chapel Wesleyan Church. The family will conduct a private graveside service following the visitation.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.