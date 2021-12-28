Loretta Ann Duncan Barnes
March 2, 1976 - December 21, 2021
Loretta Ann Duncan Barnes, 45, of Rhodhiss, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence.
Loretta was born March 2, 1976, in Burke County, to Richard Lee Duncan and the late Allie Mae Icard Duncan. She loved the Lord, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, and enjoyed playing softball and her animals.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, James Barnes III; sons, Aaron Duncan and wife, Katelyn, Austin Barnes, and Joshua Barnes; grandchildren, Chase Duncan, Noah Duncan; and sister, Michelle Duncan.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Devin Severt officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
