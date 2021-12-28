Menu
Loretta Ann Duncan Barnes
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Loretta Ann Duncan Barnes

March 2, 1976 - December 21, 2021

Loretta Ann Duncan Barnes, 45, of Rhodhiss, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Loretta was born March 2, 1976, in Burke County, to Richard Lee Duncan and the late Allie Mae Icard Duncan. She loved the Lord, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, and enjoyed playing softball and her animals.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, James Barnes III; sons, Aaron Duncan and wife, Katelyn, Austin Barnes, and Joshua Barnes; grandchildren, Chase Duncan, Noah Duncan; and sister, Michelle Duncan.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Devin Severt officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
29
Service
6:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter, Richard. Praying for peace, comfort and strength for you during the upcoming days, weeks and months.
Jewel Styles
Friend
December 28, 2021
Loretta and I were best friends for 12yrs+.. My
Heart crys out for her
For the family* her memory will live on in my heart..
Fly High with yourmom
Until I see you again
Angela Brackins Brackins
Family Friend
December 28, 2021
Duncan Aunts
December 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for all of your loss I've known Loretta since she went to middle school with Melissa and she always had a loving heart n caring for others feelings I hope she n Bobby n Melissa are up in heaven together there's no words to make anything better I know I still hurt I pray that God can comfort y'all n make it easier somehow I'm here if you want or need to talk I love all of yall
Barbara Isaacs
Family Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results