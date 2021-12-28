I'm so sorry for all of your loss I've known Loretta since she went to middle school with Melissa and she always had a loving heart n caring for others feelings I hope she n Bobby n Melissa are up in heaven together there's no words to make anything better I know I still hurt I pray that God can comfort y'all n make it easier somehow I'm here if you want or need to talk I love all of yall

Barbara Isaacs Family Friend December 23, 2021