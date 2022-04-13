Richard MorganMarch 7, 1929 - March 25, 2022Richard Lyon Morgan, age 93, of Greensburg, Pa., "received the gift of life on March 7, 1929, and the gift of eternal life on March 25, 2022." Dr. Morgan was born in Lexington, KY, the oldest son of Dr. Howard Moody Morgan and Margaret Lyon Morgan. Morgan was a graduate of Davidson College (AB), Union Presbyterian Seminary (MDiv., ThM. and Ph.D), and Wake Forest University (MA in Counseling.) As a Presbyterian minister, he served churches in Moorefield, WV, Richmond, VA, Sherrill's Ford, NC, Lenoir, NC, and Morganton, NC. During his ministries he directed construction of Educational/Fellowship Buildings and a Senior Center. He served as professor of religion at Peace College, Raleigh, NC, and Presbyterian College, Clinton, SC, and professor of religion/psychology at Mitchell College, Statesville, NC. He was also director of counseling at Western Piedmont Community College, Morganton, NC. Dr. Morgan was the author of 20 books on the Christian life and Spirituality of Aging, most of which were published by Upper Room Books, Nashville, TN. He also authored a best-selling textbook in psychology. He was Man of the Year, Lenoir, NC, in 1988 and received the Legacy Award in 2013 from Presbyterian Older Adult Ministry.After "retiring," Dr. Morgan devoted his energies to writing and other adult ministry. He traveled across the country with his wife, Alice Ann, leading seminars on Aging and Spiritual Autobiography. He was a chaplain in a 120 bed nursing facility, a volunteer chaplain at retirement communities and nursing homes, and supplied pulpits until age 86. He cared deeply about persons with dementia and their caregivers, and was a co-founder of Clergy Against Alzheimers. He loved sports and sports writing, walking, writing poetry, local history, and classical music. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Phillies, UNC Tar Heels, and his beloved Davidson College Wildcats. He is survived by his two brothers, Dr. Howard Campbell Morgan of Chicago, IL, and Dr. John C. Morgan of Temple, PA; and four adult children, Rick W. Morgan (Cindy) of High Point, NC, Randy W. Morgan (Deborah) of Yorba Linda, CA, stepson Harding Erwin (Paige) of Houston, TX, and stepdaughter Anna Sever (David) of North Huntingdon, PA. Morgan treasured his ten grandchildren, Dan, Chris, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Savannah, Emma, Patrick, Ben, Brannon, and ReidAnn, and his two great grandsons, Grayson and Noah. In addition to his parents, Dr. Morgan was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian Stahl Morgan; his second wife, Alice Ann Klostermeyer Erwin Morgan; and two sisters, Patricia McMillan and Mary Ann Morgan. Morgan was always concerned for the outsiders and marginalized of society. In keeping with Richard's loving and generous spirit, it was Richard's decision to donate life so that others may live. A Memorial Service at the chapel of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, will be held at a later date, with Dr. John C. Morgan and chaplain Drew Decrease officiating. A graveside service will be held for the family at St. Clare Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to the Benevolent Care Fund, Redstone Highlands, 126 Matthews St., Greensburg, PA, 15601.Kepple-Graft Funeral Home