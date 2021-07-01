Timothy "Tim" Carl TreadwayJune 27, 2021Mr. Timothy "Tim" Carl Treadway, 52, of Valdese, went home to his Heavenly Father Sunday, June 27, 2021.Tim was a loving husband, father, son, uncle, brother, grandfather, best friend to many, including his furry rescued companion, his Chihuahua "Paul".Tim had many hobbies from the beginning. He was a volunteer fireman at Triple Community Fire Dept., in his 20s, where he enjoyed playing softball and watching stock car racing. Racing was a big love of his life. His all-time favorite race car driver was Darrell Waltrip. Over the years, he has accumulated quite the collection of Waltrip memorabilia, such as cars, signs, life-size cut outs, just to name a few. Airplanes were another big part of his life. He loved flying in planes, and he loved to go to airports just to sit for hours and watch the planes take off. He grew up around flying, even flying with members of his family, such as his Uncle Jim in a large yellow plane.Tim was a 1988 graduate of East Burke high School and was a dedicated and loyal fan of the Western Carolina University Catamounts, where his youngest daughter, Chase attends school. He was a respected supervisor to many businesses, such as Dana, Sypris, Meritor, Leviton, and most recently TC Transcontinental Packaging. During this time, he formed lifelong friendships with many of his employees.He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Joan Burns Treadway; maternal grandparents, Jacob "Jake" and Sadie Burns; paternal grandparents, Paul and Belle Treadway; and his mother-in-law, Wilma Watson Head.Surviving him are his wife of 27 years, Teresa Head Treadway; daughters, Tayler Maree Treadway, Tyanna Chase Treadway, and Priscilla Chapman; his father, Leon Treadway; sister, Teresa T. Camp (David); father-in-law, Kenneth Head; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Abel Smith; niece, Alycia Turner Anderson (Carter); nephew, Derek Turner and son, Blake; brother-in-law, Kevin Head (Brandy); nephew, Kaleb; and niece, Kynleigh Head.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday July 2, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Barry Camp officiating. Interment will follow in Burke Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.