Timothy Carl "Tim" Treadway
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Timothy "Tim" Carl Treadway

June 27, 2021

Mr. Timothy "Tim" Carl Treadway, 52, of Valdese, went home to his Heavenly Father Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Tim was a loving husband, father, son, uncle, brother, grandfather, best friend to many, including his furry rescued companion, his Chihuahua "Paul".

Tim had many hobbies from the beginning. He was a volunteer fireman at Triple Community Fire Dept., in his 20s, where he enjoyed playing softball and watching stock car racing. Racing was a big love of his life. His all-time favorite race car driver was Darrell Waltrip. Over the years, he has accumulated quite the collection of Waltrip memorabilia, such as cars, signs, life-size cut outs, just to name a few. Airplanes were another big part of his life. He loved flying in planes, and he loved to go to airports just to sit for hours and watch the planes take off. He grew up around flying, even flying with members of his family, such as his Uncle Jim in a large yellow plane.

Tim was a 1988 graduate of East Burke high School and was a dedicated and loyal fan of the Western Carolina University Catamounts, where his youngest daughter, Chase attends school. He was a respected supervisor to many businesses, such as Dana, Sypris, Meritor, Leviton, and most recently TC Transcontinental Packaging. During this time, he formed lifelong friendships with many of his employees.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Joan Burns Treadway; maternal grandparents, Jacob "Jake" and Sadie Burns; paternal grandparents, Paul and Belle Treadway; and his mother-in-law, Wilma Watson Head.

Surviving him are his wife of 27 years, Teresa Head Treadway; daughters, Tayler Maree Treadway, Tyanna Chase Treadway, and Priscilla Chapman; his father, Leon Treadway; sister, Teresa T. Camp (David); father-in-law, Kenneth Head; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Abel Smith; niece, Alycia Turner Anderson (Carter); nephew, Derek Turner and son, Blake; brother-in-law, Kevin Head (Brandy); nephew, Kaleb; and niece, Kynleigh Head.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday July 2, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Barry Camp officiating. Interment will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jul
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teresa, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Tim was a good friend and Supervisor. He was also like a brother to me. I only knew him over two years. Really enjoyed talking to him. Gonna miss him very much. God bless you all and God is going to help you all
Jamie Peak
July 2, 2021
Sweet Tim. My trusted and fun loving buddy through elementary school. Playgrounds and bus trips were always more fun with you. You were never the instigator of trouble but your funny looks and faces made me giggle till my sides hurt! You were a kind and gentle soul who made me smile. I pray you are at peace with the Lord and that same peace will cover those you have left behind. I thank God for having known you.
Jacqui Davis Mosteller
Friend
July 2, 2021
Dear Teresa, Chase & Tayler,
Please accept our deepest sympathy and condolences. May the Lord surround you all with His never ending Love, today and every day.
Randy & Joyce
Randy & Joyce Kaczynski
June 30, 2021
I have sorry his love,friend, best buddy for Tim and hers So Sorry
Ronnie and Wanda Mills
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
Tayler I am so sorry for your loss. Will continue praying for you and your family.
Julia Johnson
June 29, 2021
