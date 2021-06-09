Anna Elizabeth Eich (Clouse), 78

March 26, 1943-May 4, 2021

Anna passed away of Natural Causes, at the Copper Ridge Nursing Home in Butte, Montana surrounded by her family on May 4th, 2021.

Anna was born in Malta, Phillips County, Montana to Sylvester James Clouse and Aleen Viola Clouse (Jones) on March 26th, 1943. She was 78 years old at the time of Death. Anna graduated from Malta High School. Was Married to Gerhart (Jerry) Eich then followed Jerry around the state while building grain elevators, a few years later then divorced. She bartended at the Pastime bar, then the Great Northern Hotel in Malta. Later she moved to Whitehall and started work for Town Pump as a Deli Manager in Whitehall, Butte, and East Helena, working for Town Pump for over 20 years, before retiring.

Anna enjoyed driving Demolition Derby cars in the powder puff derbies ran by the Jaycees of Malta annually. She also enjoyed going on the Phillips County Wagon Train with her Wagons and Team of horses Blankets and Chief annually while in Malta. She played Cards in most of the local card tournaments in Malta also.

She was a loving sister to her brothers Malcolm and Mike Clouse, Sister Nina Jones and her Nieces and Nephews. Anna was very kind and generous to all of her friends across Montana.

Anna was proceeded in death by her father and mother, her former Husband and her brother Malcolm. She is survived by her sister Nina Jones of Malta, her brother Mike (Teese) Clouse of East Helena, Montana. Also, many nieces and nephews across Montana and Wyoming.

Graveside Internment will be at the Malta Cemetery at 1pm, June 11th, 2021. Family and Friends are welcome. Bring a chair and visit.

