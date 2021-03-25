Charles Arthur Slaughter

October 30, 1956-March 20, 2021

Charles Arthur Slaughter went on his last great fishing trip on March 20, 2021, at the age of 64, surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born on October 30, 1956, to William and Artha Mae Slaughter in Butte, Montana. He graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Julia, and together celebrated forty-one years of marriage.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Julia Hardy Slaughter, his father, William Burton Slaughter, his in-laws, David and Clarissa Hardy, his sister, Sheryl Slaughter Mayo (Larry), his five children, Aubrey Jade Slaughter (Matthew Miller), Kirsten Lynn Slaughter-Rice (Steve Rice), Kade Matthew Slaughter, Jordan B. Slaughter, and Kyle McClynch Slaughter, six grandchildren, Bryn, Isla, and Madeline Miller, Julia and Dillon Rice, and Charlie Slaughter, and a host of in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he made feel loved and part of one big family.

Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Julia was the love of his life, and her happiness was paramount to his happiness, beginning when they met in high school. Upon learning he would have a grandchild, he declared, "I'm too young and too good looking to be called 'Grandpa.' I will be called 'Bear.'" He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cycling, floating, hiking, and camping. Some of his greatest joys were taking his family, including his extended family and friends, into the outdoors. As a true family man, he had the most fun when everyone was having a good time. He made and maintained friendships wherever he went and worked. Chuck connected people and continuously worked to nurture and nourish those connections among his family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service will be scheduled for summer 2021 in Montana. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, especially Nurse Michelle and Nurse Crystal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UAMS Foundation, National Cancer Institute Designation, 4301 W. Markham – Slot 716, Little Rock, Arkansas, 72205.

