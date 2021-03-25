Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Arthur Slaughter
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Charles Arthur Slaughter

October 30, 1956-March 20, 2021

Charles Arthur Slaughter went on his last great fishing trip on March 20, 2021, at the age of 64, surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born on October 30, 1956, to William and Artha Mae Slaughter in Butte, Montana. He graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Julia, and together celebrated forty-one years of marriage.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Julia Hardy Slaughter, his father, William Burton Slaughter, his in-laws, David and Clarissa Hardy, his sister, Sheryl Slaughter Mayo (Larry), his five children, Aubrey Jade Slaughter (Matthew Miller), Kirsten Lynn Slaughter-Rice (Steve Rice), Kade Matthew Slaughter, Jordan B. Slaughter, and Kyle McClynch Slaughter, six grandchildren, Bryn, Isla, and Madeline Miller, Julia and Dillon Rice, and Charlie Slaughter, and a host of in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he made feel loved and part of one big family.

Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Julia was the love of his life, and her happiness was paramount to his happiness, beginning when they met in high school. Upon learning he would have a grandchild, he declared, "I'm too young and too good looking to be called 'Grandpa.' I will be called 'Bear.'" He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cycling, floating, hiking, and camping. Some of his greatest joys were taking his family, including his extended family and friends, into the outdoors. As a true family man, he had the most fun when everyone was having a good time. He made and maintained friendships wherever he went and worked. Chuck connected people and continuously worked to nurture and nourish those connections among his family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service will be scheduled for summer 2021 in Montana. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, especially Nurse Michelle and Nurse Crystal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UAMS Foundation, National Cancer Institute Designation, 4301 W. Markham – Slot 716, Little Rock, Arkansas, 72205.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sending all of you my love and prayers. What a fantastic guy and friend. Take care of each other.
Marlene Holland Murdo
March 30, 2021
My condolences to the Slaughter family. One of the best parts of my childhood was being next door neighbors to Chuck, Julia, and their kiddos, Aubrey, Kirsten, Kade, Jordan, and Kyle. Chuck treated us just like one of his own and even included my brother and me in his Buffalo Hunt in Gardiner, Mt. among other outings. I will always remember the energy Chuck add from peddling his bike to and from work and mowing his grass in the dark. Lol! Great memories I could text about all night! Chuck, until we meet again. To Julia, Aubrey, Kirsten, Kade, Jordan and Kyle, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tim McMahon
March 28, 2021
My sympathy to Chucks family.
Shirley Mullowney Austin
March 27, 2021
So saddened to hear of Chuck's passing. We went to Jr High and High School together. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this very sad and difficult time.
Sharon Tretheway Jensen
March 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss of Chuck. Julia and Family. Cousin Laura
Laura Keene McClanahan
March 26, 2021
My condolences to Julia and all of Chuck's family on his passing. I recall being on a state championship track team with Chuck in high school and our Chem E classes at MSU. So sorry for your loss. He was a one-of-a-kind and I am sorry to have lost touch over the years. Wish all of you comfort as you mourn your loss. God Bless.
Bob Nebres
March 26, 2021
Please know how very sorry I am to read this! My deepest sympathy to you Julia and to Sheryl also and to all of Chuck's family!. I remember that picture of him so well! A bunch of us were going to get together with Chuck last December when he was in Butte, but Covid didnt let that happen. Wish we could have.. My heartfelt sympathy to each of you!!
Sally (Estabrook) Dwyer
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your families lose. I taught & coached Chuck at Butte High School. Way to young to be gone.
John Connole
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Chuck´s passing. I have countless fond memories of Chuck as a friend, roommate and classmate in Bozeman. He was a special person and liked by everyone that got to know him. I remember hunting and fishing with Chuck. He took me on my first bird hunting trip; we all got our limits of birds that day. I remember Chuck preparing duck soup for us at our apartment one evening; as starving college students we ate it all. He was always happy to share his bounty with us at the apartment. I think he made it to every float/fishing trip that we had on Fridays followed by a fish fry and a few beers. I know that he loved and was so proud of Julia and his family. When meeting with him in Billings when he was on one of his trips to North Dakota he would fill me in on all of his family. Pam and I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Julia and family, Bill, and Sheryl. God Bless, Pete & Pam Simonich
Pete Simonich
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Julia, Aubrey, Kirsten, Kade, Jordan, and Kyle in the loss of your husband and father Chuck. You were great neighbors and I remember when Chuck would let my brother Tim and I take his raft from his garage and go float the Big Hole River. He would tell us to take it any time we wanted. I also remember him taking us floating and we would throw everything in the back of his old green GMC and after floating he would ride his bike back up the road to retrieve the truck while we waited. I still use the J W Young &Son fly reel that Chuck and Julia gave me for high school graduation 32 years ago. I also have memories of hunting with Chuck as well. May all of your fond memories comfort all of you in the days ahead and remember all the good times that you all shared. I will think of Chuck when riding through the canyon next to the river. May he Rest In Peace and hook a big one in heaven Chuck.
Kevin McMahon
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results