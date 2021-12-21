Conan Boyd Rehm, 20

April 29, 2001-December 12, 2021

Conan Boyd Rehm, 20, of Power, MT died Dec. 12, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Butte, MT. Conan was born April 29, 2001 in Great Falls, MT to James and Jana Rehm. He graduated from Power High School in 2019 and recently graduated from Highlands College at Montana Tech from the Pre-Apprentice Lineman Program.

He is survived by his parents, James and Jana of Power, MT; sisters: Wednesday of Salt Lake City, UT, Violet of Power, MT and Italian sister, Antonella De Rosa and her family from Taranto, Italy; grandfathers: Jim Morris of Reno, NV and Richard Wright of Sacramento, CA; uncle Chris Rehm of Sacramento, CA; numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins by the dozens. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Geraldine Wright, Penny Rehm, Sonny Rehm and Linda Rehm.

A celebration of life ceremony is planned for Sunday Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Power High School Gym which will be live streamed on the NFHS broadcast system from Power High School and on the Conan Rehm Memorial Page on Facebook with a reception at the American Legion Hall in Power. Cremation has taken place and was handled by Wayrnen-Richards Funeral Home in Butte, MT. Donations may be made in memory of Conan to the Power Volunteer Fire Department, the Uptown Optimist Foundation of Great Falls, or Boy Scout Troop 57 of Fairfield, MT. For full obituary go to www.wayrynen-richards.com.