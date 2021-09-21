Carla and Family: I am sending you my condolences along with many prayers for you during this vary sad time. I am so grateful to have gotten to know Dan through the Cursillo´s I worked with him. I want you to know that if there´s anything I can do to help you in any way, to please give me a call (406) 491-6039. I´m only 3 1/2 hours away. While I was praying for the repose of Dan´s soul, as well as for, you & your family´s grieving and, acceptance, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, along with the Holy Spirit, quietly but, profoundly, reminded me of the time I seriously let you down! I was supposed to meet you and your parents for the first time at the Metra, when instead, I got drunk and completely spaced it out. I have been so embarrassed, felt so guilty and ashamed about letting you down! I spoke with Dan about this and he got a BIG laugh from it. I know you have some embarrassing stories you can tell about me but, I have a few I can tell about you too. I will always treasure my memories and time I was so privileged to be able to share with Dan. I will continue to cover you and your family with prayers and best wishes as you try to make sense of this unfortunate situation. Please know that I am here for you if you want or need ANYTHING!!! May our Risen Lord Jesus Christ bless and keep you, may His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you, may He lift up His countenance upon you and let light perpetually shine upon you and, give you peace, this day and forever more! Amen With much love and blessings, Doug

Doug Rotondi September 23, 2021