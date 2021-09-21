Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Tilton
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Daniel Tilton, 69

March 19, 1952 - September 13, 2021

Daniel F. Tilton, passed away September 13, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carla (Doll) Tilton, and his sisters, Jean (Tilton) James (Robert A James) and Susan (Tilton) Chiovaro, both of Dillon, MT, his brother-in-law, Brian Doll of Havre, MT, numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Lisa Renee Tilton. Dan was born March 19th, 1952 to Corby H. Tilton and Mary (Gendall) Tilton in Sheridan, Montana. He grew up on an historic Ruby Valley ranch founded by his great, great grandfather, Orlando B. Barber. He was the great grandson of Daniel Webster Tilton, publisher of the Montana Post newspaper and first book printed in Montana, "Vigilantes of Montana" by Thomas Dimsdale. Dan was a graduate of Montana State University, majoring in photography and videography. He did further study in recreation management at Western Montana College in Dillon, MT. He worked in Roswell, New Mexico and West Yellowstone before beginning his Billings photography and print business, Photographic Solutions in 1998. Subsequently, Mike Cruzan joined Dan as a partner in the business until Dan retired in 2018. He loved attending sports events after growing up playing baseball. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and camping. Always interested in flight, he held a pilot's license and was fascinated by airplanes from the time he was a child. Dan was a coach for Special Olympics and loved helping his daughter, Lisa, compete in bowling and track and field competitions. He volunteered at different times in his life as an Emergency Medical Responder and was an active member of the Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Billings, serving as Senior Warden. Services for Dan will be at 11:00 am on October 2nd at the Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church, 852 Governor's Blvd, Billings, MT. The family suggests memorials may be sent online to Special Olympics Montana, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a check with "Dan Tilton Memorial Fund" on the memo line can be sent to Holy Spirit Anglican Church, PO Box 21346, Billings, MT 59104.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church
852 Governor's Blvd, Billings, MT
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am saddened to hear of Dan's passing. He was a good person and a true professional. I always enjoyed my visits with him. I am proud to consider him a friend.
MIKE MAJERUS
Friend
September 30, 2021
Carla and Family: I am sending you my condolences along with many prayers for you during this vary sad time. I am so grateful to have gotten to know Dan through the Cursillo´s I worked with him. I want you to know that if there´s anything I can do to help you in any way, to please give me a call (406) 491-6039. I´m only 3 1/2 hours away. While I was praying for the repose of Dan´s soul, as well as for, you & your family´s grieving and, acceptance, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, along with the Holy Spirit, quietly but, profoundly, reminded me of the time I seriously let you down! I was supposed to meet you and your parents for the first time at the Metra, when instead, I got drunk and completely spaced it out. I have been so embarrassed, felt so guilty and ashamed about letting you down! I spoke with Dan about this and he got a BIG laugh from it. I know you have some embarrassing stories you can tell about me but, I have a few I can tell about you too. I will always treasure my memories and time I was so privileged to be able to share with Dan. I will continue to cover you and your family with prayers and best wishes as you try to make sense of this unfortunate situation. Please know that I am here for you if you want or need ANYTHING!!! May our Risen Lord Jesus Christ bless and keep you, may His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you, may He lift up His countenance upon you and let light perpetually shine upon you and, give you peace, this day and forever more! Amen With much love and blessings, Doug
Doug Rotondi
September 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Dan! I remember Dan as a young man when I lived in Sheridan. He took a family picture of my family at a family gathering. He did an awesome job. My condolences to his family.
Sylvia Guzman-Shaw
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results