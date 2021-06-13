Edwin Charles Stretch, 84

September 15, 1936- May 26, 2021.

Ed was born on September 15, 1936, in Butte, Montana, to Teddy and Patrick Stretch. He married the love of his life Barbara on April 14, 1956, and had five children. Barb and Ed move to Spokane, Washington, in 1968. Ed drove truck for over 40 years and was a proud Teamsters 690 member, eventually serving as a part of the Teamster Executive Board.

On May 26, 2021, he left the world surrounded by all of his kids.

Ed had many titles, husband, father, brother, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. He was most well known as Grandpa Ed by both family and friends. Grandpa was so energetic, extraordinarily athletic, and loved golfing, racquetball, outdoor activities, and spending time at the cabin with family. He was a hard worker and at the same time showed us that it is essential to play hard! His wisdom and stories always brought smiles and lots of laughter. Grandpa had a sweet tooth, and after Grandma passed, his children and grandchildren made sure he always had goodies for his 2 AM snack.

Grandpa's greatest treasure was his family. He displayed family photos of his grand, great-grand, and great-great grandkids on the wall of his home with pride. He often told us that anyone could tell he was the richest man in the world based on the number of photos on his wall. He loved all of us with all of his heart and made sure we knew it.

He is survived by his five children, Pat, Jerry (Corena), Traci (Jerry), Peggy (Steve), and Rudy (Kimberly), his sisters, Ruth (Jim), Patti (Mike), brother Dan (Ester), Jeanne (Tom), sister-in-law Marlene, 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but we are delighted to think of Grandma Barb and all those who have gone before celebrating Grandpa's arrival to heaven. Grandma and Grandpa's legacy of kindness and love will live on for many generations to come.

A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in Spokane WA.