Ellen Louise Hill

August 4, 1938-February 28, 2021

Ellen Louise Hill passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 in Butte. She was born on August 4, 1938 in Ronan, Montana the daughter of Tobias and Edna (White) Selfors.

She married Bill Hill and they enjoyed 60 years together. She worked at the Montana State Hospital as a CNA until she retired.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, sister Irene, son Jerry and grandson Darryl.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo, ceramics and traveling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by the LOVE OF HER LIFE, husband Bill Hill; children Irene (John) May, Yvonne (Butch) Schelin, Debbie (Jim) Dick, Tammy Kuusisto, Larry Hill: brother John Selfors. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family Memorial services will be conducted at 10 Am Saturday and non-family service will be at noon in the Montana Room, Comfort Inn. Limit 36 per service. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date.