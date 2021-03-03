Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Louise Hill
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Ellen Louise Hill

August 4, 1938-February 28, 2021

Ellen Louise Hill passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 in Butte. She was born on August 4, 1938 in Ronan, Montana the daughter of Tobias and Edna (White) Selfors.

She married Bill Hill and they enjoyed 60 years together. She worked at the Montana State Hospital as a CNA until she retired.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, sister Irene, son Jerry and grandson Darryl.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo, ceramics and traveling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by the LOVE OF HER LIFE, husband Bill Hill; children Irene (John) May, Yvonne (Butch) Schelin, Debbie (Jim) Dick, Tammy Kuusisto, Larry Hill: brother John Selfors. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family Memorial services will be conducted at 10 Am Saturday and non-family service will be at noon in the Montana Room, Comfort Inn. Limit 36 per service. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
MT
Mar
6
Service
12:00p.m.
Montana Room, Comfort Inn
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
SO SORRY for the loss of your BEAUTIFUL MOM. Aunti Ellen as i knew her will be missed by all..
Tammy GRANT
March 9, 2021
Our Sympathy to Bonnie, Butch and family . Ellen was a wonderful person. May she rest in peace.
Ruggy and Gloria Nelson
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss, she was a sweetie pie! I always loved the way she looked after our Leary T.!
Marty Salusso
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss! What a great person she was. Prayers to all of you! RIP Ellen
Janice Ward...
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ellen was such an outgoing person. Loved her sense of humor. I bowled with her for years. Loved our trips, so much fun. I will miss her dearly.
Carol Woods
March 5, 2021
My sympathy to you all. Ellen was always kind to me and a lovely lady. God Bless you are in my prayers. Alicia Dudow
Alicia Dudow
March 4, 2021
my condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady and a good friend.
Shirley Gill
March 3, 2021
Bill, Larry and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Ellen was a good lady & will be missed by many. I will keep you in my prayers.
Kim Morrow (Cleverly)
March 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ellen. Condolences to all
Mick Buben and Ibby
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results