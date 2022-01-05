Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack L. Ritter
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

JACK L. RITTER, 78

April 29, 1943-January 3, 2022

Jack L. Ritter Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022 in his home. He was born in Butte, MT April 29, 1943 to Jack O. and Mabel M. (Bugni) Ritter. He grew up in Meaderville and attended the Franklin School. He graduated from Butte High School in 1961. He joined the Boilermakers Local 130 in 1962 and worked for the Anaconda Company until its closure in 1982. He then joined Boilermakers Local 11 working locally and coast to coast until retiring in October of 2003. His work ethic was unprecedented. He was a proud union member of 60 years.

Jack married Mary Jane (Janie) Evatz in St. Ann Church on January 20, 1968 and shortly after they began building their new home where they raised their children. Jack lived passionately in all things but above all his family was the most important. He loved Chevys and drag racing, especially his '65 SS which he bought new. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors snowmobiling, hunting, camping, RZR riding and anything that would get him and his family together. Jack always whole heartedly supported his children and grandchildren in all their activities and delighted in their accomplishments.

Jack lived with a conviction of unrestrained passion for life. With Jack it was all or nothing. He is loved and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.

Jack is survived by his wife Janie and their four children: Mark and Gina Ritter of Butte, Mike and Kim Ritter of Laurel, Steve and Brook Ritter of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Melissa and Mike Swanson of Butte. His grandchildren are: David, Ashley, Kevin, and Ryan Ritter. Nacyshla Mehring (David Schelin), John and Mallory Hamry, Mike and Austin Ritter. Kaleb and Kobe Ritter. Madisyn, Mason, and Myla Swanson. Also great-grandchildren: Braelynn, Brixley and Rynleigh Schelin, his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle "Mickie" and Jerry Kriskovich, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Cynda Ritter, sisters-in-laws, Cookie O'Connell and Ann Lynn Cavanaugh as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Jack O. and Mabel Ritter, his parents-in-law Mary and Ciril Evatz, and Sister-in-law Esther Sagar.

Funeral mass for Jack will be celebrated Monday, January 10th at 12 noon in St. Ann Catholic Church. Friends may call at church beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
MT
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Just recently found you and now you are gone. So many personal questions that I had for you that will never be answered. Be in heaven my friend. I will see you again. My sincere condolences to your family, Jack.
Frank C. Boroni
Friend
January 10, 2022
RIP in peace Jack
Mike Ackerschott
January 10, 2022
To Jack's family, I'm very sorry for your loss. While I never met any of you, I did hear a lot about you from Jack when I rode home with him on the weekends while we were working at the Fort Peck Dam 30 years ago. I was an apprentice Boilermaker at the time and consider my self extremely fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with Jack. I learned a lot from him. He will truly be missed.
Dave Englund
Work
January 10, 2022
Kitty Basirico
January 9, 2022
Janie,Mark, Mike, Steve and Melissa, so sorry to hear about your loss.
Steve Williams
Friend
January 8, 2022
Janie & Family, We are so sad to hear about Jack, our hearts are broken for you. I always enjoyed hearing his stories on Facebook. I will miss them. You are in our thoughts & prayers. We love you!
Sandy Zobenica
January 8, 2022
Wayne and Wendy Rebich
January 7, 2022
we grew up together in meaderville we did a lot of crazy things they were good times iwill miss you JACK RITTER
neil sconfienza
Friend
January 6, 2022
I'm so shocked and saddened to hear about my cousin Jack's unexpected passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his wonderful family. He was a solid rock in our family and I'll miss him dearly. Jack, may you rest in peace, my friend.
Mike Bugni
Family
January 6, 2022
Rest in peace buddy, I will miss all those stories.
Bryan Seidita
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results