JAMES CHARLES (BOOMER) LANE

December 21, 1947-March 4, 2021

James Charles (Boomer) Lane,73, passed away on March 4th, 2021 after a long-fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosed in 2012. Jim was born on December 21, 1947 in Great Falls, Montana to Charles and Frankie Lane. He moved to Drummond for two years then onto the Family Ranch 12 miles south of Drummond on Flint Creek. He attended school in Philipsburg, graduating from High School in June 1966. Jim enlisted in the Anaconda National Guard in 1969. Jim Attended Western Montana College after graduation and embarked on a quest to seek knowledge in working in Homestake Gold mine in Lead, South Dakota for 2 years; then became an Auctioneer, accomplished pilot, developed commercial buildings, residential rentals…..No challenge that he passed on.

In 1971, Jim went to work as a Journeyman Lineman for the Montana Power Co in Butte, MT. He married the love of his life Deanna Peterson on April 5, 1973. They welcomed a baby girl into the world Sept 24, 1974, Amy Rachelle Lane. Jim was transferred by the MPC in 1976 to Deer Lodge where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Jim & DeeDee received their real estate licenses in 1977. He and Dee Dee worked side by side in the real estate profession which proved to be a great choice, embarking on a 40 year career buying and selling several businesses as well as subdividing 20 thousand acres across Montana.

Jim was an extremely passionate and dedicated person which resonated in his devotion to his loving wife and Daughter. He loved being a father and was always Amy's first call for advice, solicited and unsolicited, but always great advice. He and Amy are a lot alike with a very special relationship. He was so proud of his family. Jim was beyond proud when Amy graduated in 1998 from U of M with a degree in Business Finance. Jim was absolutely adored by his grandchildren, Lane and Jace which created a special bond. You could always see a twinkle in his eye just being with them and taking all of the family on special vacations.

He was known for his quick wit, vast knowledge, and overall intellect. He was always up for a bet with his buddies. Jim and his soulmate, DeeDee, worked side by side together to run many successful businesses, excelling in real estate and development, amongst many other ventures. They were not afraid to take any challenge as a unified team. Jim loved life and lived it to its fullest always being the life of the party!

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Chuck & Frankie Lane. Brother Robert Lane. Nephew Mike Lane. Beloved Granddaughter Lane Mannix 11/27/2000-6/17/2019.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna Lane, Deer Lodge; Daughter Amy Lane, Missoula; Grandson Jace Mannix, Missoula. Nephew, Mac Lane, Livingston and many other nieces and nephews who enjoyed fun times with Uncle "Boomer".

A funeral service will be held at the Rialto Theatre in Deer Lodge, MT, Saturday March 13th , 2021 at 11:00am. Visitation 9:45-10:45am at the Rialto. Reception to follow at Broken Arrow Steakhouse, Deer Lodge, MT.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Deer Lodge Ministerial Association or charity of your choice.