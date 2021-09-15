Justin William Renouard, 38

January 21, 1983 – September 07, 2021

Justin William "Pork Chop" Renouard was born on January 21, 1983, to Mark and Cinda Renouard in Butte, Montana. He was a loving husband and father, and an adventurous son. Justin left this world far too soon on September 7, 2021. He attended Whittier Elementary, East Middle School, and graduated from Butte High School in 2001. He then pursued his passion for mechanics at UTI University in Phoenix, Arizona, where he graduated with honors as an automotive technician. He then followed his trade where he worked for several years at Butte GM and then went on to a new career at REC. Anytime you couldn't find Justin, you could count on him fly fishing on the great Montana lakes and streams.

He met the love of his life, Theresa Cooper, and were married on August 8, 2015. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Keira Anne and Josephine Rose. His passion was for his girls and wife, teaching them what the great outdoors were all about: fishing, hunting, floating, camping, and archery. Justin had an artistic talent for fly tying, reloading, and building model cars.

Justin will be sadly missed by his family and friends and all those he touched along the way. Justin is preceeded in death by his grandparents William and Ruth Ann Renouard, Steven and Emily Seys, and special grandparents Paul and Dorothy Gambee; his father-in-law Mark Cooper; and uncle Bill Renouard.

He is survived by his loving wife Theresa, his two shining stars Keira and Josephine; his father Mark Renouard (Sue), mother Cinda Seys, brother Jake Renouard (Kortni), his niece and nephew Tynlee and Corbin; and numerous uncles and aunts, cousins, and many special friends too numerous to mention.

Services for Justin will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ann's Parish to celebrate his life. Reception will follow immediately after services at St. Ann's Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Project Healing Waters, or a trust fund established at Opportunity Bank for Keira and Josephine.