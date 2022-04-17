Lola Ardelle Krueger, 97

April 18, 1924-April 6, 2022

Lola Krueger died on the 6th day of April, 2022 in Butte, Montana.

She was a longtime dedicated Butte teacher and resident.

Lola was born in the family home on April 18, 1924 in Castle Rock, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Henry and Cora Lueck and was the middle sibling of three.

Lola grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota. Her mother passed when she was only ten years old and she had to assist in raising her five-year-old sister, Darlene. Lola went to work at the age of 13 as a waitress in a cafe in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Always a good student, she assisted teachers in helping fellow students in learning to read and do their schoolwork. She graduated from High School in Randolph, Minnesota. Lola had to misrepresent her age to enter the armed services. Her younger sister, Darlene, practiced writing their fathers signature so that Lola could enroll in the Navy. She became a Wave in the United States Navy and was stationed in Georgia and Cleveland, Ohio. Lola would go on to obtain the rank of Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve.

After the war, Lola attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill where she obtained her first College Degree in Home Economics. While she was teaching in Worthington, Minnesota, she met and married Donn Krueger and had their first son. Within a year, the new family moved to Bozeman, Montana where Donn pursued a career with hardware companies. Over the years they proceeded to have three more sons and a daughter. While raising five children, she ultimately pursued expanding her educational experience and attended Montana State University. Lola obtained a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, another degree in Home Economics, a Counseling degree and a Masters in Home Economics. As her children began growing older, she taught in a rural school in Bear Canyon outside Bozeman.

In 1969, Lola divorced and moved to Butte, Montana to teach. She spent the majority of her teaching career in the Butte School District at East Junior High teaching Home Economics, Science and English. She truly enjoyed and touched the lives of her students. At the same time while raising her five children, she was always attending her children's football games, basketball games, cross country and scouting events.

After all her children had left for college, Lola retired from the Butte School District. She did not sit still for long. She taught for two years at the Lakenheath Air Force Base outside London, England. Upon completion her overseas teaching experience, she returned to Butte. Again, staying for only a short period of time, Lola became a School Counselor in Hawaii for the next two years where she made many friends and inspired new students.

Lola then completely retired and returned to Butte to enjoy her community and the State of Montana but was also a world traveler and made friends wherever she went. Lola travelled to London, England on a yearly basis to stay from four to six weeks to live in the city and attended the many theaters and to experience the culture of another country. In addition, she would travel throughout the United States. In her world travels, she visited five continents and over 100 countries. Lola truly had a sense of adventure and a love of life.

In her later years, she enjoyed living at her cottage at Big Sky Living.

She enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren and tracking their lives and activities. Lola's interests and talents were vast and varied. She was a voracious reader and was always spending time with books – reading three to four books at a time. Lola loved to crochet, knit, sew, cook and also enjoyed skiing, golf, bowling, swimming and always loved visiting friends. Lola left many meaningful and happy memories for those who knew and loved her that will last a lifetime.

Lola is survived by her sister Darlene Bahr of Santa Monica, California; five children; Kurt Krueger (Kim) of Butte, MT, Paul Krueger (Raelene) of Portland OR, Tom Krueger (Mehreen) of Tigard, OR, Jeff Krueger of Vancouver, WA and Michelle Krueger of Wilsonville, OR, seven grandchildren; Matthew Krueger (Kristy), Ashley Graham (Chris), Luke Lenzner (Leah), Eric Krueger, Lauren Williams (Ryan), Krista Krueger (Brian Ellingwood) and Derrick Krueger (Taryn Strope) and her great grandchildren; Kai Graham, Jude Graham, Lilly Lenzner, Benjamin Krueger, Nicholas Krueger, Reid Williams and Genevieve Graham. She was predeceased by her parents; Henry and Cora Lueck, stepmother, Ruth Lueck and brother, Norman Lueck. Lola also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday morning, April 25, 2022 at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Pastor Marlow Carrels officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10 o'clock that morning. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery and reception will follow at the Finlen Hotel.

A Special Thanks to Amanda Newbreast of 406 Quality Homecare and her devoted caregivers that gave Lola such kind and considerate care. Memorial donations may be made in Lola Krueger's name to the

Mother Lode Theatre, 316 West Park Street, Butte, Montana 59701.

