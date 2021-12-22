Mark Pesanti, 67

July 6, 1954 - December 13, 2021

The Lord called our brother home on Monday, December 13th, 2021. We will miss his humor, mischievous nature, and his never-ending collection of jokes and life stories. Mark Lewis Pesanti was born July 6, 1954, to Battiste John and Geraldine (Worthem) Pesanti, and grew up on Daly Street in Walkerville, Montana. Mark attended St. Lawrence Catholic Grade School, West Junior High School, and Butte High School. In 1972, his senior year, Mark won the State Wrestling Championship at 107 pounds and received a half-dozen wrestling scholarship offers from colleges. After accepting a wrestling scholarship and attending school for a short time at a junior college in Aberdeen, Washington, Mark followed his brother, John, to Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana, completing all but the student teaching portion of a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Mark started working in his father's house moving business at the age of 12, and took over the business after his father's death in 1979. In 1982 the house moving business slowed due to the Berkley Pit closing, so he headed to Seattle, Washington, and began a new life and a new career with the Carpenter's Local 131. This began what became a 30-year career as a Project Superintendant, overseeing the site layout, managing logistics and construction of large commercial concrete structures all over the state of Washington, as well as in Pueblo, Colorado; Couer d'Alene, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Fremont, California. He was proud that he employed and helped put food on the table for hundreds of craftsmen that relied on him for work, some of them homeless that he moved into his home at no charge until they got on their feet. Mark reluctantly retired in 2019, sold his cabin home on the Tolt River of 14 years in Carnation, Washington, and moved back to his hometown of Butte, Montana, where he resided until his death. Mark was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Carolyn (Ron) Mehrens, Susan (Don) Duntsch, John Pesanti, Dawn Clark, Julie (David) DeLong; his daughter Erica (Darren) Bell; sons, Greg Pesanti and Dameon Pesanti; two grandsons, Dylan and Austin Bell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was blessed to have many friends, including family, with whom he share incredible life experiences, all of which have been written in a book that he hoped to have published one day. When he wasn't working, he was pursuing his hobbies of fishing, boating, hunting, skiing, and golf. His love for the outdoors was a big reason for his return home to Montana. Mark wrote a book for his grandchildren called "The Tales of Marko Medina" in hopes that they could "experience through reading these stories of how life and family were when their Grandpa was a growing boy surrounded by love and family." The acknowledgments read, "There wouldn't be childhood memories that one carries with them throughout their lives if it wasn't for the love of family. Growing up around my Grandparents, nine aunts and uncles, forty cousins, along with my mother, Geri, and father, Battiste, is what made these stories and many more possible." His story ended much too soon. Burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.