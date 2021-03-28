Menu
Richard James Foley
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Richard James Foley

November 17, 1946-March 16, 2021

Our beloved father, companion, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on March 16 at St. James Community Hospital.

Richard James Foley was born to Catherine (Boyle) and James Foley on November 17, 1946, in Butte, MT. He attended St. Anns grade school and Boys Central Catholic High School where he graduated in 1966.

While growing up Rick played many sports including basketball, baseball, and boxing. He was a talented boxer and was awarded the Golden Gloves twice. As an adult, Rick loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and painting houses. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and grandchildren. He was playful, fun, and a real jokester. Everyone had a good laugh when Rick was around. He also had the gift of gab, he could sit and talk for hours telling the best stories.

Rick had many jobs during his lifetime including Buttreys, Pioneer Lumber, and Skillbuilt. The jobs he found most rewarding were those that included service to others. He was kind, compassionate, and fair to those around him and this was evident in his work at AWARE, Montana State Prison, and Meadowlark Elementary in Gillette, Wyoming.

Rick spent the last 21 years with his best friend and companion Cathy Barney who meant the world to him.

He is survived by the love of his life daughter Nicole along with her husband Mike Hislop, daughter Kelly and husband John Frost, Sons and daughter Richard Jr, Michael, and Kristine Foley of Arizona, and stepson Nick Barney. Grandchildren Koda and Keaton Hislop, and Keelan and Kinsey Frost. Brother John Patrick Foley and daughters Kari Handly and Kellie Wozeniak. Sisters Karen (Joe Benski) and Kathleen Foley along with their children Chris Benski, Amber Stearns, and Matthew Schrapps; and his favorite little niece, Roberta Brome. Also, numerous cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife Florence Smyth Foley. His parents James and Catherine Foley, and brother Jim Mike Foley.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Spooner for his care and special friendship with Rick. Also, Dr. Massouh, Dr. Jeysingh, and the entire ICU nursing staff at St. James. Along with Butte Fire Rescue 2, Mike McGree, and his amazing staff at A1 Ambulance.

Please visit ButteFuneralHome.com to offer family condolences or to share a memory of Rick.

Services will be held on April 9 at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, graveside at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at McQueen Athletic Club.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Richard and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Service
12:00p.m.
St. Ann's Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Rick. We used to work together at CCSD and shared a lot of laughs together. RIP Rick
Len M Heimann
Friend
April 4, 2022
Rest in peace my friend, you will be remembered. The days we had when we worked together moving houses were some of the most fun days. We worked hard, but you always came up with someway to make it fun.
John Pesanti
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rick´s passing. Even though we lost track of each other over the years, I remember the fun times at St Annne´s ( we were altar boys together). I still thought of him as a friend.
Jack McGuinness
March 29, 2021
Kelly and family, there are no words to take away the pain or loss you are dealing with. May it help to know that others have you in their thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathies on the loss of your father, Velda
Velda Southworth
March 29, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to Family and Friends
Connie Padrotti
March 29, 2021
I will never forget you, Rick. You were a one of a kind. You made me laugh always! (Even when I wasn´t supposed to). I could go on for days about all the fun and crazy memories. Love to my best friend, Nicole, Cathy, Koda and Keaton. You´ll forever have an Angel.
Heidi McHugh
March 28, 2021
I will miss our crazy conversations buddy! Rest in peace, sympathy to the entire family.
Bryan Seidita
March 28, 2021
