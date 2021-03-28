Richard James Foley

November 17, 1946-March 16, 2021

Our beloved father, companion, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on March 16 at St. James Community Hospital.

Richard James Foley was born to Catherine (Boyle) and James Foley on November 17, 1946, in Butte, MT. He attended St. Anns grade school and Boys Central Catholic High School where he graduated in 1966.

While growing up Rick played many sports including basketball, baseball, and boxing. He was a talented boxer and was awarded the Golden Gloves twice. As an adult, Rick loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and painting houses. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and grandchildren. He was playful, fun, and a real jokester. Everyone had a good laugh when Rick was around. He also had the gift of gab, he could sit and talk for hours telling the best stories.

Rick had many jobs during his lifetime including Buttreys, Pioneer Lumber, and Skillbuilt. The jobs he found most rewarding were those that included service to others. He was kind, compassionate, and fair to those around him and this was evident in his work at AWARE, Montana State Prison, and Meadowlark Elementary in Gillette, Wyoming.

Rick spent the last 21 years with his best friend and companion Cathy Barney who meant the world to him.

He is survived by the love of his life daughter Nicole along with her husband Mike Hislop, daughter Kelly and husband John Frost, Sons and daughter Richard Jr, Michael, and Kristine Foley of Arizona, and stepson Nick Barney. Grandchildren Koda and Keaton Hislop, and Keelan and Kinsey Frost. Brother John Patrick Foley and daughters Kari Handly and Kellie Wozeniak. Sisters Karen (Joe Benski) and Kathleen Foley along with their children Chris Benski, Amber Stearns, and Matthew Schrapps; and his favorite little niece, Roberta Brome. Also, numerous cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife Florence Smyth Foley. His parents James and Catherine Foley, and brother Jim Mike Foley.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Spooner for his care and special friendship with Rick. Also, Dr. Massouh, Dr. Jeysingh, and the entire ICU nursing staff at St. James. Along with Butte Fire Rescue 2, Mike McGree, and his amazing staff at A1 Ambulance.

Services will be held on April 9 at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, graveside at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at McQueen Athletic Club.

