Robert L. Azure, 93

October 8, 1927 - September 6, 2021

Robert Leonard Azure, Sr. (Bob Azure) left this earth to join the angels on September 6, 2021, while surrounded by his children.

Bob was born October 8, 1927, on the family ranch in Val Marie, Canada to Frank and Tillie (Trottier) Azure and was a proud member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe of Montana and Metis of Canada. His early childhood was spent traveling and working with his family throughout the Northwest Territory (aka. Canada) and Montana. The family traveled by horse and buggy to Malta, MT where they settled and where he was baptized as an infant. That's how his story began.

Bob was a hard worker and started working on the railroad when he was just 10 years old. He attended school in Harlem, MT, and Rocky Boy. He and his 3 pals hitchhiked across the United States to San Francisco to join the Navy at age 17. To serve, he said he was 18 at the time and went on to proudly become a Navy officer during the latter part of World War II.

Bob met the love of his life, Ramona Helen Bell on the Fort Belknap Indian reservation. They fell in love and were happily married for 55 years. Bob and Helen had 9 beautiful children together, Robert, Pete, Steve, Barbara Anne, Debra, Lois Anne, Jack, Theodore, and Mary. To support their family, Bob and Helen settled in Butte, MT, where he started his career in the mining industry. He was a devoted father who enjoyed camping and boating with his children and grandchildren. He was also a fun-loving prankster who loved to joke around and visit with his many friends and family in Butte and beyond.

Bob was extremely proud to be a "BUTTE UNDERGROUND MINER". As an underground miner, Bob worked every aspect of the mining operation, from drilling and blasting to timbering and rock bolting to supervising and contracting. His career allowed him and his family to live in Butte, Phillipsburg, MT and Salt Lake City, UT.

Bob excelled at many things and became an expert at his many hobbies. He was a master upholsterer and restored the interiors of old cars and vans. He was also an expert tipi maker and sewer. He was actively involved with the North American Indian Alliance and loved going to powwow celebrations. Later in life, he became an ordained reverend and performed many marriage ceremonies.

Bob is survived by his brothers Pockets and Allen (Peggy) Azure; children Bernard Azure (Kim); Pete Azure (Terry); Debbie (Terry); Lois Anne Bingham; Jack Azure; Ted Azure, and Mary (Ed) Dinius. He is survived by 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ramona; parents Frank and Tillie Azure; brother Gordon; sisters, Ruby, Anna, Pearl, and Iona; sons, Robert and Steve; daughter Barbara Anne; and two special grandchildren Robbie and Danelle.