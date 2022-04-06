Sean Edward Thomas, 36

January 29, 1986-March 29, 2022

"A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again"

Sean Edward Thomas - Age 36

With sadness, love, and gratefulness, the family of Sean Thomas announces his passing on March 29, 2022. Sean's years were filled with happiness, enthusiasm, love of family and friends, fulfilling accomplishments, and countless adventures. We are forever thankful for Sean. He is now in his Heavenly Home for all eternity.

Sean Thomas was born January 29, 1986, in Butte, Montana to Paul Thomas and Terry O'Keefe. Sean was the second child to the Thomas family, joining his brother, Dan. Sean and Dan were not only brothers, but also best friends. They were inseparable growing up, in large part due to the loving environment created by their parents. The brothers were blessed with a nurturing mother who made certain that each day was special through her love, patience, and creativity and two fathers who exemplified pride in their children, finding great joy in father and son moments.

The family continued to grow when Sean and Dan were blessed with a loving stepfather, Mark Giacoletto, and a stepbrother, Riley Giacoletto. Mark and Riley loved and were loved as father and brother respectfully. Not long after, Paul welcomed a daughter, Courtney Thomas, into the world. Sean adored his sister Courtney and took great pride in protecting her as an older brother instinctively does, and they shared the same witty humor. Making fun memories as a family was imperative to each of them and those memories will be engraved in their hearts and minds forever.

Sean attended Hillcrest Elementary School and graduated from Butte Central High School in 2005. Sean was gifted both academically and athletically. However, he certainly had a passion for sports. Whether it was for the Hillcrest Hornets or the Butte Central Maroons, playing sports and competing is what he loved. Sean played high school football and basketball for the Maroons where he achieved All State Football Honors. Football was a life's passion for Sean, both as a player and a fan. His dedication for the Chicago Bears was apparent every Sunday when he would disappear for a few hours to watch his favorite team play the game he loved. Being a standout athlete was not enough for Sean as he showed great discipline in the classroom as well. He had a near perfect SAT math score, a keen eye for the stock market, and entrepreneurial aspirations from a young age.

He continued his education at Columbia University where he excelled academically as well as on the football field as a defensive lineman for the Columbia Lions football team. He graduated in 2008 with a double major in Political Science and Economics and landed his first job with the United States Senate Committee on Finance in Washington, D.C. Sean continued on to be an associate at Matrix Capital Group in San Francisco. To further his education, he traveled to Colorado to attend University of Denver where he received a Master's of Science in Real Estate and Construction Management in 2012. Upon receiving his Master', he moved to Los Angeles where he worked as a Real Estate Analyst.

He went on to later start his own investment firm, Cellar Door Investments in San Diego, California, where he was responsible for syndicating millions of dollars in private investments. This allowed him to utilize his knowledge and connections to help his network of family and friends succeed and prosper, which brought him great joy. Sean's ambitions did not stop there. He became the owner of Thomas Enterprises in 2018, growing the company into a successful apparel sales business. In doing so, he furthered the legacy of his family business, Thomas' Apparel, which has been in business since 1902. Sean's pride in his family and the Thomas name spurred his desire to continue building the family business into a thriving entity.

Sean's accomplishments, although many, dwarfed in comparison to his finest accomplishment when he married the love of his life, Jaimie Stone, on August 25, 2018. Sean and Jaimie were true soulmates, and together, they created an incredible life. He loved her in a way that could only be described by the way he looked at her. Although asked, Sean could never describe his love for Jaimie. As he once said, "How do you describe the indescribable?"

Sean and Jaimie made their home in San Diego, California and Missoula, Montana with their dog Bear. They enjoyed many frequent trips to Sean's hometown of Butte. Although the couple loved being home and visiting family, they shared a passion to travel the world. With such a strong desire to experience new places and cultures, they took many honeymoons which they fondly called "manymoons." Over his life, Sean had visited over 30 countries and along with Jaimie, had even more on their list.

Their union brought more loving support to Sean with father-in-law, Bruce Stone, mother-in-law, Yoko Stone, sister-in-law, Gianna Wiebe, and brother-in-law, Gunner Wiebe. Loving Sean was easy for them and he immediately felt like family from the moment they met. He was the son and brother they never had.

Sean's extended family was an important part of his life. His maternal Grandparents, Ed and Luella O'Keefe, and his paternal Grandparents, George and Rita Thomas, played an instrumental role in his life. His Aunts and Uncles filled his life with love and joyful moments and were his biggest fans on and off the field. Sean's cousins were extremely near and dear to him. He considered them to be additional siblings. He also took immense pride in mentoring his younger sister and cousins. Sean was proud of his Irish and Lebanese heritage and his Roman Catholic Faith.

Friendship was something that Sean cherished. If you were a friend of Sean's, you were a friend for life. He looked forward to his annual boy's ski trip and inviting out of state friends to Montana. Life was to be enjoyed and to Sean, his blessings were made to be shared. If you needed a good book to read, you could count on Sean for the latest thriller. More importantly, if you needed someone to talk to or just someone to give you a hug or a pat on the back, Sean was there. He would drop everything to go out of his way to help anyone in need. Sean had many friends from all walks of life. He had a magnetic personality that everyone loved being around and made all feel welcomed into his fold from the first day. Lifelong friends and new friends, no one was a stranger.

Sean was a charming conversationalist, great storyteller, and captivated all who met him with his jokes and stories. He will be remembered for his inquisitive and brilliant mind that was constantly learning. He had passion for life with a quick wit and humor, infectious laugh, a love for trivia and music, and a desire to make the ones around him happy. He spread love everywhere he went and gave love to everyone he met.

Sean leaves behind grieving friends and family remembering a magnificent life gone too soon. His beautiful wife: Jaimie Thomas. Parents: Terry O'Keefe and Mark Giacoletto and Paul Thomas. Sister: Courtney Thomas. Brother: Dan Thomas. Cousins: Sara Chamberlin, Angela and Teresa Piazzola, Bridger and Gradeigh O'Keefe, Pat and Greg Thomas. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Bruce (Yoko) Stone. Sister-in-law: Gianna (Gunner) Wiebe. Nieces and Nephews: Aria, Brooklynn and Reid Giacoletto, and Monroe Wiebe. Aunts & Uncles: Dan (Irene) O'Keefe, Audrey O'Keefe, MaryAnn (Jerry) Piazzola, and Joe Thomas. Sean joins an amazing group of angels in heaven including his grandparents Ed (Lue) O'Keefe, George (Rita) Thomas, Uncle Dan Thomas and Brother Riley Giacoletto.

We find comfort in knowing Sean and his brother Riley are now together. As we grieve with broken hearts, we will focus on how Sean and Riley filled our lives with joy. The bonds we have all shared will be our healing light until we meet again.

The world was a brighter place with him in it and he left behind a legacy of kindness. He was truly one of a kind.

Services will be held April, 22, 2022, at 11am at All Hallows Catholic Church in La Jolla, California with reception to follow at the Thomas Home. Services will also be streamed via Zoom for those who are unable to attend (details to follow). A Montana Celebration of Life will be held at Flathead Lake Finley Point Barn July 14, 2022. Donations can be made to the Sean Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Butte Central Foundation at PO Box 634, Butte, MT 59703, or the Ed O'Keefe Scholarship Fund at Montana Tech University at 1300 West Park Street, Butte, MT 59701.