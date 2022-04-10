Virgil "Sarge" Rodney Sargent, 78,

October 4, 1943 – April 2, 2022

Virgil 'Sarge' Sargent passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 2nd, 2022. Sarge resided in Butte, Montana, but was born in Hubbard, Oregon on October 4th, 1943. He was born to Guy Sargent and Bertha Zimmerman. He was one of eight siblings.

Sarge grew up on a ranch in Hubbard, Oregon, and had an interest in automobiles and classic car restoration. In his younger years, he enjoyed motor cross and riding horses. After relocating to Montana, his passion for automotive work continued. He owned his own repair shop and was a mechanic for about 30 years. Sarge and his wife, Laura Ann Sargent, married in July of 1991. Alongside his wife, he also bred and sold Quarter horses. His sons were always eager to help on their ranch and made many fond memories doing so.

After an accident, Sarge changed career paths and became the long-time and proud owner of Broadway Antiques, which was operated in Butte, Montana. He had a passion for and a great knowledge of antiques, and was the city's go-to for antique inquiries. He made many friends and had great, long-term connections with antique dealers and customers across the state. He owned and operated the antique store for 20 years. After health-related issues arose, Sarge decided to close the store and spend more time with family and friends.

Sarge is preceded in death by parents Guy Sargent and Bertha Zimmerman; siblings Ron Sargent, Marla Monet, Johnny Milner, and Ron Sargent; and close friends Kirby Axtel and Kahl Gubler.

Sarge is survived by wife Laura Ann Sargent; daughters Trisha and Toni; sons Matthew, Samuel, and Levi Sargent; siblings Myron and Paul Sargent, Julie Callis, Sandy Bernhardt, Fran Albers and Sue Duffy; grandchildren Aaron, Kirby, Amalia, Mattea, Leon, and Maverick Sargent and Alivia Moore; sisters-in-law Diana Schramm and Bobbi Lemler; brothers-in-law LeRoy Schramm and Mike Lemler; daughters-in-law Katie Sargent and Andrea Moore; and close friends Tim Noland, Dan and Sally Hollis.

Please join us to lay Sarge to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, Montana at 11 o'clock on Monday, April 11th, 2022. A reception will follow at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St., Butte, MT. Sarge is being buried with father-in-law Francis Ike Lemler.

We express our gratitude to Highlands Hospice and Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services.

Upon request of the family, gifts and donations can be made and addressed to Highlands Hospice.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Sarge and his family.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Sarge.