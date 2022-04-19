Janice C. (Siefers) Hirt

February 11, 1954-April 9, 2022

LETTS-Janice C. (Siefers) Hirt, 68, of Letts, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Wagner Cemetery, Letts, Iowa. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Janice was born on February 11, 1954, in Muscatine, the daughter of Roy Herman and Joanne Katherine Ziebarth Siefers. She married William Poggemiller on December 30, 1972. They later divorced. Jann then married Kurt Hirt on May 28, 2003, in Muscatine.

She worked at Optimae LifeServices before retiring. Jann enjoyed flowers, baking, and cats. She and Kurt went on many road trips together. Jann loved throwing holiday parties and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She looked forward to her special days with Tysin, Hailey, and Elanea and her video calls from Cambal, Rhys, and Luke. Her favorite holiday was Easter.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Kurt Hirt, of Letts; her children, Jennifer Poggemiller (Jeremy Colschen) of Muscatine, Joe Hirt (Rosie) of Muscatine, and Jennifer Luu (Sang) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her grandchildren, Tysin Marie Walker (Zach), Derek Hirt (Madison), Lexi Hirt (Raul), Luke Luu, Cambal Luu, and Rhys Luu; great grandchildren, Hailey Walker, Elanea Walker, and Jaxon Hirt; siblings, Kathy Moore, Loretta Elliott, Gary (Cheryl) Siefers, Daryl (Lanett) Siefers, David (Jill) Siefers, and Chris (Lynn) Siefers; her special friend, Lori Graham; and her beloved cat, Sassy.

Jann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joni Morgan; brothers-in-law, Bill Moore and Rudy Hirt; father-in-law, Steven Scherer; and mother-in-law, Gabriella Scherer.