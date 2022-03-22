Juanita R. Bierman

June 18, 1935-March 21, 2022

MUSCATINE-Juanita R. Bierman, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverends Thomas and Sandra Barryman will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorials may made to the Island United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Juanita was born on June 18, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of C. Vernon and Ruth Lippelgoes Schaffer. She married Henry 'Corky' Bierman Jr. on October 2, 1960, in Muscatine.

Juanita worked as an operator for Northwestern Bell. She had also sold seed corn for Crows. Juanita was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and had been attending Island United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, going to her grandchildren's activities, shopping with her daughter, making cards, playing cards with her secret pal friends, and going out for breakfast with friends and family to celebrate birthdays.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Lori Hutmacher and her husband, Eric, of Fruitland; two grandchildren, Brody Carson and Ashley Dawn Hutmacher; and her beloved pets.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Corky.