Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita R. Bierman
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Juanita R. Bierman

June 18, 1935-March 21, 2022

MUSCATINE-Juanita R. Bierman, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverends Thomas and Sandra Barryman will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorials may made to the Island United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Juanita was born on June 18, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of C. Vernon and Ruth Lippelgoes Schaffer. She married Henry 'Corky' Bierman Jr. on October 2, 1960, in Muscatine.

Juanita worked as an operator for Northwestern Bell. She had also sold seed corn for Crows. Juanita was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and had been attending Island United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, going to her grandchildren's activities, shopping with her daughter, making cards, playing cards with her secret pal friends, and going out for breakfast with friends and family to celebrate birthdays.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Lori Hutmacher and her husband, Eric, of Fruitland; two grandchildren, Brody Carson and Ashley Dawn Hutmacher; and her beloved pets.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Corky.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Mar
25
Service
10:30a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lori and family I am so sorry to learn of Juanita's passing. I'm so glad I got to the farm before Covid hit. We had a wonderful Day. Take care you are in my prayers. I cant make it from Des Moines as I have been sick since February 19th and cant shake it. On 2nd round of antibiotics. Love Jo-Ann and family
Jo-Ann Ralls
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results