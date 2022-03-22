Menu
Mary A. McCleary
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Mary A. McCleary, 88, of Davenport, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Helen L. Berry
March 23, 2022
To the family. Sending my Deepest Sympathy and Prayers to the entire Family. Mary Alice was a classmate of mine in high school. We had some fun times. To many to tell about. God Bless . Rest In Peace Mary Alice.
Toots
March 22, 2022
