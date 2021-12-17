Rene Elmer Ruhlow

April 12, 1947-December 14, 2021

Rene Elmer Ruhlow, age 74, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the community room at Community Bank and Trust in Wilton, Iowa. Cards of condolence may be directed to Mary Ruhlow, PO BOX 46, Moscow, Iowa, 52760. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Rene was born on April 12, 1947, the son of Elmer and Agnes Ruhlow in Holstein, Iowa. He graduated from Holstein High School. Rene met the love of his life, Mary Henderson, on November 24, 1983.

Rene was a Draftsman for Stanley Consultants in Muscatine for many years. He continued his drafting career, drafting for various local companies until retiring. Rene was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association of America (N.R.A) and enjoyed shooting and collecting guns. He also enjoyed working in his garden and deer hunting with his family and friends. Most of all, Rene loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Rene will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary; four children, Tracey (Melissa) Ruhlow, Tim Ruhlow, Ivan (Heather) Rae and Brandy Rae; nine grandchildren, Kaleb, Jacob, Brooke, Spencer, Reagan, Cheyenne, Alexander, Hadley and Paisley; his niece, Samantha Young; and great-niece, Savannah Jones.

Rene was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Kyle Ruhlow; one sister, Cookie Schubert; and two brothers, Francis and Leon Ruhlow.