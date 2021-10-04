Menu
Timothy Allen Hyink
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Timothy Allen Hyink

July 26, 1959-October 2, 2021

MUSCATINE–Timothy Allen Hyink, 62, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Drury-Reynolds Cemetery. Pastor Sharon Phillips will officiate. Military services will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Muscatine City Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosalin Hyink for Veterans. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Tim was born on July 26, 1959, in Muscatine, the son of Neil W. and Mary Jean Palmer Hyink. He married Rosalin M. King on December 12, 1982, in Muscatine.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1977 and went on to college.

Tim was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Desert Storm. He served in the Reserve Army Transportation Corp, retiring as a Major after 23 years. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #1565, American Legion Post #27, Reserve Officer Association, and Military Officers Association of America. He was proud to serve his country.

He worked at Hy-Vee, retiring as the night stock manager. He enjoyed carpentry work, hassling his wife, traveling, and riding motorcycles. He was a member of ABATE of Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalin Hyink; one son, Jonathan Hyink and wife, Megan; granddaughter, Aeryn Hyink; grandson, Zander Hyink; his mother, Jean Hyink; siblings, Jimmy Hyink and wife, Millie, and Sheila Chick and husband, Danny Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Cromer, Thelma Peterson, and Shorty Todd; and several nieces and nephews, all of Muscatine.

He is preceded in death by his father, Neil in 2017; niece, Karlee Chick; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, LeRoy W. and Eva L. King Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clinton Peterson Jr., Bob and Helen McGlaughlin, Eileen Todd, Nancy and Everett Reinier, Elizabeth Cromer, LeRoy King Jr. and Irene and Bill Peterson.



Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Drury-Reynolds Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so so sorry for your loss. I remember Tim from high school and Hy Vee. Prayers for you in time of needed comfort
Linda Newcomb
October 10, 2021
Tim was a great friend and a true leader. I miss him "butt dialing" me in the morning when he got off work at Hy Vee and his visits to our house when he could. God speed my friend.
James and Kime Adland
Friend
October 4, 2021
Jim and Family, I´m really sorry to read that Tim passed on. My condolences and I´m sorry for your loss.
Jerry Kingery
Friend
October 4, 2021
