Vera Jean Bermel

November 4, 1934-September 7, 2021

WAPELLO-Vera Jean Bermel, 86, of Wapello passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington. Private graveside service will be held at a later date in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Sympathy messages can be left for the family at www.sandfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello is caring for Vera's arrangements.

Vera Jean Posten Bermel was born on November 4, 1934, in Nichols, Iowa, she was daughter of Vera Ellen and Lovell Ross (Haskins) Posten. Vera graduated from Muscatine High School in 1952. On February 4, 1956, Vera was united in marriage to William Edward Bermel, Sr. They were the parents of Jean, Pat and Wm. "Ed" Bermel Jr. Vera and Bill farmed in Wilton, Durant and Wapello. Vera also worked at Woolworth 5 & 10, Heinz and GPC in Muscatine. After moving to Wapello Vera drove school bus for 17 years. In 1987, Vera and Bill divorced. Vera continued to live in Wapello with her daughter, Jean. Vera enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes men and women sports. Vera played basketball for the Muscatine YWCA several years, she also enjoying bowling, playing golf, gardening and fishing. From her garden she loved eating her tomatoes and freezing the other vegetables. She was a member of the Muscatine Sweet Adelines for 13 years and The Port City Pearls. Vera was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Vera and Jean enjoyed their cabin at Lake Odessa, eating out and traveling together.

Vera will be missed by her daughters, Jean and Pat; many nieces and two nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wm. "Ed" Bermel, Jr.; and brothers, Don, Bill and Jack.