It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony D Messina of Upper St. Clair at the age of 36 years of life after a courageous battle with melanoma. Born on February 13, 1984 in Cleveland, Ohio, Anthony is the youngest son of Arthur J. and the late Barbara L. Messina. He was the beloved Uncle of Nathan and Ryan Olee, Ashley Elborne, Emily and Lily Messina, Axel and Lleywn Sloane, Matthew, Samantha, and Dominic Messina; dearest brother of Mary Anne Messina, Strongsville, Ohio, Joseph A. (Patti) Messina, Springfield, Va., Michael S. (Kristy) Messina, Timothy P. (Heather) Messina, Amanda L. (Zac) Sloane, all of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Jennifer R. Messina of Canonsburg, Pa. Anthony was a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School, and was a long time member of the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, and the U.S. Naval Reserves after serving numerous tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, Spain, Montenegro and Africa. He was the recipient of numerous medals for the National Defense Service, Global War on Terrorism and the Iraq and Afghanistan Campaigns. Anthony was employed as a property manager for Union Real Estate of Pittsburgh, Pa. Anthony will be dearly missed by his many friends, family and his faithful dog Benz. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Friends received Sunday 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Monday 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00PM. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the John M. Lekse Scholarship Fund through the Pittsburgh Foundation. https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/10792
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.