Avey Miller Weight
Avey Miller Weight, age 78, peacefully returned home to our Father in Heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Avey was born on May 16, 1942 to Owen E. and Verda Matheson in Cedar City, Utah. She was the youngest of six children, and learned the value of hard work being raised on a dairy farm. Avey was born of depression era parents who emphasized the importance of saving and reusing everything, relying on and helping neighbors, repairing their clothes and shoes and never giving up.
Avey graduated from Cedar High in 1960, and moved to Orem right after high school to pursue her training in Cosmetology at the Mary College of Beauty. While attending school, Avey was set up on a date through a mutual friend. This date was a special one and Avey ended up falling deeply in love with Robert W. Miller, who was attending BYU at the time to pursue his study in law. Avey and Rob were sealed for time and eternity on September 4, 1964 in the St. George, Utah Temple. Avey and Rob started their family and while living in Bountiful, Utah they had two sons and one daughter. Avey worked long hours supporting Rob financially during law school and was determined to support him in his success. She opened up her first hair salon in their unfinished Bountiful basement after their first two children were born. Avey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Avey and Rob loved their children and made it a priority to spend quality time as a family. A few words and phrases to describe Avey would be determined, independent, hard-working, loving, elegant, fun, classy, full of grace, humorous, polite, adventurous, nurturing, sweet, loyal, faithful, and steadfast.
Avey was widowed very early in life when she lost Rob to a fateful car accident on January 4, 1982. She continued raising her three children on her own, until years later when she found love and companionship once again by meeting J. Orman Weight. They married for time on September 11, 1988, and jumped into their lives together. They continued to raise Avey's youngest son Sean and created many wonderful memories during that time. Avey and J. moved to Highland, Utah in 2002 and enjoyed the time spent together as a family. Avey and J. loved their kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. They were both devoted grandparents and supported Avey's children in many different aspects during their lives together. J. Orman preceded her in death in 2010.
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Avey served in many capacities including, but not limited to, the LDS Primary presidency, the Relief Society presidency, and the Stake Young Women's presidency. Avey had an absolute love and devotion for our Savior, Jesus Christ. Her testimony was deep and her devotion unwavering.
Avey was blessed musically. She learned to play the piano by ear and later took lessons in order to read music. Avey also served as the primary pianist for many years and felt true joy as she listened to the children sing songs about their faith. She was gifted with a beautiful voice and sang in many choirs and different organizations. She loved listening to the LDS Tabernacle Choir and also loved attending the symphony or opera any time she had the opportunity.
Avey was preceded in death by her parents Evan and Verda Matheson, husband Robert W. Miller, second husband J. Orman Weight, son Todd Robert Miller, and her brothers Cleon, Gaylen, Floyd, and Vernile.
Avey is survived by her daughter Stephanie Layton (Roger), Sean Miller (Rebekah), daughter-in-law Susan Miller, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and sister Karen Stokes (Ralph).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. with visitation from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are requested due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In consideration of those who cannot attend due to Covid; the family plans to live stream and also record the service. Please go to http://www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scroll down on the main page to the recent obituaries. Find picture and click on it. The live stream will begin at 11:00am Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the following charity: Make a Wish Foundation https://wish.org.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.