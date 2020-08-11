Barbara Anne Kennedy Law







Barbara Law passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2020. Barbara was born on January 14, 1931 in Ogden, Utah. She is the second child of David Matthew Kennedy and Lenora Bingham Kennedy. She grew up in Hyattsville Maryland and maintained a lifelong appreciation for the beach and for Maryland lump crab cakes. She moved with her family to Evanston Illinois where she completed her final years of high school. Her father was a Chicago banker who became U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Ambassador at Large. He later served as Special Representative for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Barbara acquired her father's skill in organization and finances. She handled accounting for the family business for years. Tax preparers loved receiving her files as half of their work was already done!



Barbara was an animal lover, a writer and an artist. As a girl she loved to draw Disney characters using pastels and colored pencils. She was a planner, held lofty goals and made grand plans. She taught her sons to dream big while staying grounded in true principles. Barbara grew up with a broad view of the world and an appreciation for cultures and peoples around the globe. She spent time in Mexico, Europe and Asia. Barbara had a passion for reading, computers and genealogy, which led her to direct the Chicago Genealogical Library for many years. Above all she was a faithful follower of the Savior Jesus Christ.



Barbara attended Brigham Young University where she worked part time as a DJ for KBYU radio on campus. Soon after arriving at school, she met Carl Harris Law, who was hanging draperies in her college dormitory while working for a local furniture company. Their friendship blossomed quickly, and it seemed their schedules only matched up on Sundays, so they began attending church each week together. So began a beautiful courtship and lifelong discipleship for Barbara and Carl together. They were married on September 7, 1950 in Evanston Illinois and were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.



Carl and Barbara raised their four sons to love God and serve their fellowmen. Barbara set an example of faithfulness and devotion, serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many capacities. She served as Primary President, Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher and Genealogy Specialist. She loved working in the Salt Lake City Temple and later the Bountiful Temple. As Barbara advanced in years, she focused on gathering records, photos and tracing hers and Carl's genealogy, which has been a great legacy for her family.



Barbara greeted life with determination and vigor and overcame many significant health challenges throughout her life through faith and diligence. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Carl. She is survived by her four sons, Steve (Suzanne Locke) Law, David (Melanie Atherton) Law, Reed (Irene Orciari) Law, and Bruce (Shauri Harvey) Law, her 19 grandchildren, and 56 great grandchildren.



Family services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020. Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to family only. Interment will be in the Kaysville City Cemetery.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.