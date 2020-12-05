Carolyn Tucker's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, September 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGan Cremation Service LLC in Inverness, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGan Cremation Service LLC website.
Published by McGan Cremation Service LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
