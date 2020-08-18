Dean Lawrence Langdon



Dean Lawrence Langdon died Aug 14, 2020 in West Haven, Utah.



Dean was born on Dec 26, 1960, in Oakland, California, to Harold and Kathleen Mendible. Kathleen re-married, and Dean was raised by Tom and Kathleen Langdon. Dean attended schools in California, Idaho, and Washington.



Dean had a free spirit and enjoyed fishing Alaskan King Crab on the Bering Sea. After living an adventuresome life in various locations, he settled in Seattle, Washington.



He enjoyed various occupations, drawing landscapes, and often lent a helping hand to those in need. Dean always saw and bright side of life, and was loved by all.



Dean is survived by his father Tom of Lebanon, OR; sisters Dawn of West Haven, UT, Deena of Magna, UT, Colleen, of Lebanon, OR; brothers Keith, of Auburn, WA, Kevin, of San Diego, CA; Aunt Joy, of Boise, ID; and many Nieces and Nephews.



Graveside Service: Aug 18, 2020, 10:00 AM, West Haven, UT Cemetery. Officiated by: Pastor Bruce Grentz.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.