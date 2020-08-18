Deandra Jane Seaborn Wolfe 49 passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Deandra was born March 14, 1971 in Houston, Texas a daughter of Mary Jane Draeger and Charles Wilson Seabourn.



She graduated from Preston High School.



Deandra married Tyler Kenneth Bliss, they were later divorced.



She met and married Bruce Wolfe.



She enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring, going for drives, going to the movies, spending time with grandchildren, helping her Mother and siblings with everyday tasks. She loved light houses and always wanted to visit Ireland, she always put everyone else before herself always wanted to help those in need. She wanted to open a homeless shelter to give back to those in need.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a very strong testimony.



Surviving are her mother Mary Jane Hymas; children: Jamie Bliss; Hailee Wolfe; Zachary Buttars; three grandchildren; siblings: Charlette Seabourn; Julie Fairburn; Mary Bronson; Sarah Ford; Cindi Cronin; Frank Cronin; and Eugenia Johnson.



Preceded in death by her father, Charles, brother Anthony Cronin and nephew Frances Cronin III.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with funeral costs.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.