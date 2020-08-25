Grant B. Higgs
1938 – 2020
Grant Burton Higgs, 82, passed away August 21, 2020 peacefully at home in the quiet hours of the night. Grant was born June 7, 1938 to Vernon Flinders Higgs and Verda Esther Burton, in the family home in Layton, Utah. He graduated from Davis High in 1956, and soon thereafter, joined the Army Utah National Guard, serving seven years. During that time he met his sweet eternal companion, Reta Marlene Hess. They were married in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on March 28, 1958. Grant and Marlene enjoyed 62 years of companionship. Together they raised their family in Pleasant View, UT. They have four children, Scott (Nancy) Higgs, Lauri (Bruce) Jensen, Jeff (March) Higgs, and Bryan (Dixie) Higgs.
Grant enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, working on cars, pigeon racing, and working on any project with his hands. Grant and Marlene later moved to Harrisville, where many more memories have been made.
Grant is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He shared his faith and testimony with his family and friends in word and by example through-out his life. He held many callings including Bishop and enjoyed serving in the Ogden Temple. Grant had a love for scouting and working with the youth.
He enjoyed a thirty-six-year career, with IRS. After retiring Grant and Marlene enjoyed spending the cold Utah winters in Arizona, where they made many memories with dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Shurtleff and brother-in-law Joy Nielsen Shurtleff. He is survived by his sweetheart Marlene, their children, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way, and sister Donna (Joe) Shelton.
We as a family would like to express appreciation to all of the sweet friends, neighbors, caregivers, who gave service, and showed love to our Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, especially during his final challenging years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., on Friday, August 28, 2020. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Grant's obituary page the day of the service on Myers website- www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences to the family may also be sent.
