Hugh Freeman Mills, 98, passed away peaceably on August 15, 2020. He was born in Inkom, Idaho and grew up in Huntington, Utah. They moved back to Idaho where dad was a star basketball player. He proudly showed off his Idaho State Basketball Champion Trophy.
While in the US NAVY/WWII in Oakland California, he met the love of his life, Bernadine Rice. They were married on August 31, 1944 in the SLC Temple. He talked often of his experiences in the Navy during World War II and living through typhoons. He sent his Navy salary to his father in Idaho and upon his return from the war, and being honorably discharged from the Navy, he had enough funds available to build his first house.
He owned a successful Cabinet Company in Renton, Washington three years. Worked and Retired, from HILL AFB (30 yrs.) as an Electrical Inspector. Hugh and Bernadine built and lived in their winter home in Arizona for 10 years and then built another home in LaVerkin, Utah to be closer to family. Hugh was also a General Contractor and built multi-residential properties throughout his life. His longevity of 98 years + is contributed to using "OLIVE OIL" on his foods and obeying the Word of Wisdom taught by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His COGNITATIVE awareness was still keen till the day he died.
He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His family toured Historic Nauvoo ILL and New York Church Tours. He is a descendent of solid pioneer heritage.
His Wife of 76 years passed on February 18, 2018. He is survived by his Children: Larry (Corliss), Glen Mills, Joyce Terry, Doris (Don) Peterson, June (Ralph) Kaiser; 22 Grandchildren, 71 Great- grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine; Elaine Mills (daughter-in-law) and Darwin Glazier (son in-law).
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Clearfield Cemetery, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield, Utah.
Send your emails to register for the Funeral Zoom meeting UTCOURTS2020 @OUTLOOK.COM.
Submitted by:
Doris Peterson
([email protected]
