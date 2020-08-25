Joel Thomas Daniel May 4, 1976 to August 15, 2020. Joel's life, was a life full of one difficult challenge after another. From the day, he was born to the day he passed away. However, he did have exceptional moments in his life and many called him a dear friend and cared very much for his well-being. Our love for Joel is incredibly complicated and deep. He taught us a very different kind of love. A type of unconditional love that makes you look past all of the flaws and all of the hard times. A love that makes you cherish those few lucid moments that occurred in the past 6 years when Joel would kind of pop out of his reality and back into our reality. We would get a fleeting glimpse of the true Joel; loving, kind, sweet, blue-eyed son and brother that could light up the world with his smile and make you laugh with his dry humor.



Joel, you leave a hole in our hearts, but our hearts are full from knowing and loving you. You are the best son and brother ever.



Love you, always and forever. Mom, Chere' (your little big sister), Shaina (the Rat) and Dan, Dad and Karen, Spencer, Sarah, Kennedy and Reagan.





