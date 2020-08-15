Kenneth Earl Crigger was born in San Diego, California on September 21st, 1943 to Opal Maxine (Widener) and James Henderson Crigger. Surrounded by his family at his home, Ken went home to his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020.



Ken spent nearly all his life in the Spokane Valley. He grew up in Greenacres and began working at the family sawmill at an early age. Ken graduated from Central Valley High School 1962, and a few years later went to work at Bethlehem Steel in Seattle for a short time.



In 1967 Ken began his career as a Deputy for the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. After retiring from the Spokane Sheriff's Department, Ken went to work at Jacklin Seed Company driving truck and then later worked at Kootenai County jail.



Anyone who knew Ken, knew that he was a man of few words and he shied away from social gatherings and large events. He was always happiest out in the woods hunting, in his boat fishing, or taking long rides on his motorcycle. Throughout Ken's life, his dogs, particularly Shorty, Browny, Bleau and Jackson, were always his favorite "people" to spend time with. He loved the outdoors and nature and thoroughly enjoyed his trips to the Bahamas, Florida, and Alaska. Some of his favorite memories were beachcombing in Ocean Shores, WA.



Ken grew up playing music, particularly old-time gospel and folk songs, with his grandparents and his parents and continued to be gifted in playing the autoharp and spent many hours playing music by ear.



One of Ken's favorite pastimes was to spend time at the old produce market on Sprague helping the Naccaratos. And when you didn't find him there, he was in his own gigantic garden at home. You name the vegetable, he grew it. It goes without saying, Ken was an avid Seahawks fan who rarely missed watching a game on TV.



Kenneth Earl Crigger was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Crigger and Maxine O. Crigger, and his brother, James H. Crigger, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Vicki L. Crigger, Greenacres, WA; his children, Tamra L. Jackson (husband Jeff) of Bridgeport, WA, Peggi J. Vignere (husband Mike) of Spokane Valley, and Michael Hadcock of Post Falls, ID. Ken also leaves behind granddaughter Jessica M. Hicks, and great grandson Riley J. Ferguson, both of Spokane, and nephew Ron Crigger, and niece Carol Crigger both of Spokane.



The family of Kenneth Crigger wish to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Spokane Valley Fire Department Greenacres Station, Station 85, and AMR and all the healthcare workers for their support, compassion and professionalism.





Published by Legacy Remembers from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.