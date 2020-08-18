On August 13, 2020 we said goodbye to our loving mother and wife, Linda Mckinlay Tomlinson. Linda passed away at home surrounded by her family following a life-long battle with rheumatoid arthritis.



Linda was born the first daughter of six children on June 22, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to the late Wesley and Carma (Pulley) Mckinlay. Linda was raised in West Layton on Angel Street, where some of her fondest memories were made. She often reminisced about spending her summers getting candy and a coke at Bessie's Market and going to the Dipper Drive-In.



Linda graduated from Davis High school in 1968. While there she participated in Pep Club and as one of the Costume Directors for The Music Man. She was awarded a scholarship to beauty school and though she decided not to pursue this career, she practiced this self-taught skill throughout her life, doing hair for family members, friends and neighbors over the years.



Through a dear friend, Shawna (Flint) Johnson, Linda met her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Tomlinson. Ken and Linda were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on May 7, 1971 and together they raised five wonderful children; Jenny, Christopher, Kelly, Casey and Patrick. Being a mother and homemaker was the joy of Linda's life.



Linda had natural artistic talents that she enjoyed as hobbies throughout her life. She was a talented artist in drawing, painting and sewing, and often contributed through her art to her church and her children's school classes. Linda was a spiritual person and though her health prevented her from attending services later in her life, she always considered herself a member of the LDS church.



Some of Linda's favorite memories were of her time spent with her sisters, Susan and Debbie, on road trips they would take together. Linda had a way of making close relationships with everyone that came into her life. She had a compassionate heart and it wasn't uncommon for her to take in a stray animal or give a friend in need a place to stay. Her unconditional love and natural mothering drew people to her. Though she lost the use of her body over the recent years she never lost the fire in her spirit or her sense of humor. Being surrounded by her grandkids Jacob, Jaxon, and Monroe and watching them grow brought her great joy in life and the motivation to keep going. Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all whose lives she touched.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents; Wesley and Carma (Pulley) Mckinlay, her brother; Brian Mckinlay, and her sons; Christopher and Patrick Tomlinson. She is survived by her husband; Kenneth Tomlinson, daughters; Jenny (Marty) Sherman, Kelly Tomlinson, Casey (Eric) Lippincott, sisters; Debbie Henderson and Susan Davies, brothers; Brad (Judy) Mckinlay, Kurt (Cindy) Mckinlay, and her grandsons; Jacob Sherman, Jaxon Sherman, Monroe Lippincott, and Brendon Hoskin.



The family would like to thank Summit Hospice; nurses Jenny, Tara and Kylee, and Jen Pickard with Visiting Angels and the many health care workers who tenderly cared for our mother over the past year. And to the many neighbors and ward members who have lovingly brought in meals during this time; we are forever grateful.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.



The family lovingly asks that all in attendance please practice COVID safety guidelines with social distancing and mask wearing. Due to the expected heat, an umbrella and chair is recommended.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.