Shilo Marie Stewart, age 35, was taken from us on August 16, 2020: Shilo is survived by her loving parents; Karen and Rob Surles, Tammy and Dean Steely as well as her caring siblings,Brett Delgado, Sage Biggs, and Misty Butcher. Shilo loved the outdoors and was dedicated to family, friends and animals.



In her youth, shilo went skateboarding, bicycling, caving, swimming, tree climbing, and hiking. Shilo loved camping outdoors. At home or up in the mountains. She loved the desert, especially the sand Raphael swell. Shilo loved rock hounding. She collected rocks from everywhere she went. Shilo travelled the country in big rig semi-tractor trailers. Shilo made all sorts of friends. She could not pass up the opportunity to be of help. It was her gift to give and her ability to see the people that needed a friend was out of this world.



Shilo had strong family ties to her mother Karen and grandma Carrie. Her love for others made her fearless in the face of danger. She was a strong protector of anything that was in need of her. Shilo lived in Fruit Heights, Utah most of her life.



Shilo married Robert Stewart in March of 2007. Shilo was a wonderful wife with adventurous ideas and creative activities. She painted paintings painted rocks with messages of love and humor. Above all Shilo's most wonderful talent was singing church hymns which she learned from her grandma.



She will be missed by all who knew her and the world is less beautiful without her in it. Although the love she brought into the world will survive for generations.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





