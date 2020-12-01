Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vincent Cofrancesco
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1929
DIED
November 26, 2020
Vincent Cofrancesco's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vincent in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We will miss you Vinny! Our thoughts and condolences to all his family. Vinny was a gentleman and a friend and we always enjoyed the our time with him. Rest in peace Vinny!

Janice & Bruce Loomis
Janice & Bruce Loomis
Friend
November 30, 2020
We will miss Vinny! He was a gentleman and a friend and we always enjoyed his company when we saw him. Rest in peace good friend!

Janice & Bruce Loomis
J
November 30, 2020